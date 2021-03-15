 

Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

OSLO, Norway, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Hulme as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today.

Mr Hulme brings 30 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry. He was most recently Country Manager for Sapura Energy E&P business in Malaysia, which delivered strong growth following the acquisition of Newfield Malaysia in 2014.  Prior to this Mr Hulme was Country Manager for Newfield Malaysia and Operations and Development Manager for the Asia region, with multiple offshore producing and development assets primarily in Malaysia and China. The Newfield Asia businesses also demonstrated significant offshore growth in the region while maintaining a strong HSE record with industry leading cost control.

Mr Hulme has previously held senior leadership and technical roles with Santos Ltd, Anadarko Petroleum and ExxonMobil. He holds a MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Colorado School of Mines.

"It's great to have John joining the Noreco executive leadership team in the critical role of Chief Operating Officer.  John brings extensive experience from the global oil and gas sector, and proven excellence in operational leadership of international E&P companies. I am confident that he will contribute significantly to taking Noreco's operational performance to the next level as well as ensuring the successful execution of the Tyra Redevelopment project", said David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Noreco with its solid operating base and strong pipeline of development projects, including Tyra. The company has a very exciting growth platform. I look forward to working in Denmark with the Noreco team, DUC partners and all stakeholders going forward", said John Hulme, Chief Operating Officer.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communication
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: ct@noreco.com  

