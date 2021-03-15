 

DGAP-DD Symrise AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 12:17  |  21   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2021 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
99.6344 EUR 29890.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
99.6344 EUR 29890.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65025  15.03.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Symrise AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.03.2021 / 12:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:17 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch
13.03.21
DAX-Kandidat Symrise: Der Wachstumstrend bleibt ungebrochen
12.03.21
Symrise: Geht es jetzt Richtung 200-Tage-Linie? Trading-Tipp des Tages
11.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Ziel für Symrise auf 106 Euro - 'Hold'
11.03.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Verkaufen'
11.03.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Symrise AG - Sustained sales and earnings growth, despite macro headwinds
11.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Buy'
11.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Neutral'
11.03.21
BERENBERG belässt SYMRISE AG auf 'Hold'
10.03.21
DZ BANK stuft SYMRISE AG auf 'Halten'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
199
Symrise - keiner eine Meinung?