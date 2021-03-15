RumbleOn and RideNow Announce Definitive Agreement to Combine Companies
RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, and the nation’s largest powersports dealer, RideNow, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger/equity purchase agreement, creating the only omnichannel customer experience in powersports and the largest publicly traded powersports dealership platform. The integration of RideNow’s extensive footprint and strong retail brand with RumbleOn’s technology platform will transform the nation’s largest powersports dealer into the first - and only - omnichannel powersports platform in North America.
Together, the combined company will have a dominant position in a $100+ billion market. The end-to-end platform will enable the combined company to reach more consumers in a secularly growing – yet still highly fragmented market, that is benefitting from changing consumer behavior. The transaction is expected to propel revenue growth and drive meaningful cost synergies, leading to improved monetization and margin expansion.
Company Details and Strategic Rationale
- Powersport vehicle demand continues to experience significant growth, accelerated by consumer lifestyle changes and advanced vehicle innovation, while access to affordable pre-owned vehicles attracts new riders.
- The proposed transaction combines a robust technology leader in online acquisition and distribution of powersports vehicles with the largest traditional brick and mortar retailer in powersports.
- RideNow is the nation’s largest powersports retailer, with more than 40 full-service retail locations in 11 states across the country. In 2020, RideNow sold 45,527 powersport units, including ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft, generating approximately $899.4 million in total revenue, $90.3 million in net income and approximately $96.6 million in adjusted EBITDA.
- RumbleOn’s ecommerce platform provides an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn offers dealers and consumers a friction free experience - without geographic boundaries.
- The combined company will offer the fastest, easiest and most transparent transaction process available to consumers nationwide, which, combined with proprietary pre-owned sourcing, disrupts the customer search and purchase experience for powersports enthusiasts, both online and in-store.
- In addition to driving organic growth by combining and scaling the legacy RumbleOn and RideNow models, the combined company will be positioned to further consolidate the highly fragmented powersports industry.
- RideNow’s co-principal owners and co-founders Mark Tkach and William Coulter will bring more than 70 additional years of combined experience in the vehicle retail industry, joining RumbleOn’s executive team, Marshall Chesrown, Steve Berrard, and Peter Levy, who have a combined 80+ years of experience. Both Mr. Tkach and Mr. Coulter will also join the RumbleOn Board of Directors at closing.
Management Commentary
