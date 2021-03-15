RumbleOn and RideNow Announce Definitive Agreement to Combine Companies

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, and the nation’s largest powersports dealer, RideNow, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger/equity purchase agreement, creating the only omnichannel customer experience in powersports and the largest publicly traded powersports dealership platform. The integration of RideNow’s extensive footprint and strong retail brand with RumbleOn’s technology platform will transform the nation’s largest powersports dealer into the first - and only - omnichannel powersports platform in North America.

Together, the combined company will have a dominant position in a $100+ billion market. The end-to-end platform will enable the combined company to reach more consumers in a secularly growing – yet still highly fragmented market, that is benefitting from changing consumer behavior. The transaction is expected to propel revenue growth and drive meaningful cost synergies, leading to improved monetization and margin expansion.