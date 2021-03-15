Tellurian Continues Deleveraging Balance Sheet, Repays 2019 Term Loan in Full

President and CEO ­­Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian continues to deleverage the balance sheet and make progress on our commercial efforts. We are planning to pay off the remaining $21 million in debt obligations from upstream generated cash flows and cash on hand in the coming months.”

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that it has repaid its 2019 Term Loan in full after making a voluntary prepayment of approximately $38 million using cash on hand. As a result of this prepayment, Tellurian has reduced its outstanding debt balance to approximately $21 million.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, future debt levels and Tellurian’s business. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other Tellurian filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005378/en/