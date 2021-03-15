 

Lattice Biologics Reorganizes to Focus on Psychedelics and Cannabis Therapies

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice Biologics” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will change its business strategy to focus on the fast growing psychedelics and cannabis markets through the creation of a new life sciences subsidiary. The Company will focus on the research and commercialization of psychedelic products in combination with its stem cell based regenerative compounds while leveraging the Company’s distribution expertise.

The Company believes there is a sizeable legal market for psychedelic products and that there is a promising prospect for a strong, legal psychedelic industry to emerge globally. In November 2020, voters passed Oregon Ballot Measure 109, making Oregon the first state to both decriminalize psilocybin and also legalize it for therapeutic use. In August of 2020, the Canadian federal Minister of Health approved the use of psilocybin therapy in the treatment of end-of-life distress for certain patients. Lattice believes that the recent wave of deregulation and legalization of recreational cannabis across the globe will result in a new wave to psychedelics legalization. The Company believes that the new focus on psilocybin and psilocybin medicine may open up the approximately $15 billion-dollar global anti-depressant market to psilocybin.

The ability for neurons to regenerate with the use of psychedelics is a newly emerging area of research. We will utilize our knowledge of stem cells, and their potentiating effects, to create new and patentable technologies and medicines that improve health and alleviate suffering.

“Following a comprehensive strategic review of the Company, we have made the exciting decision to enter and focus on the fast growing psychedelic and Cannabis life sciences and to divest the Biologics business. With Lattice’s extensive knowledge of processing, purifying, and manipulating stem cells, we intend to be a leader in the emerging psychedelic market. The Company intends to announce key additions to its management and advisory board in the near future. Exiting Biologics allows the management team to reorganize the Biologics subsidiary and related debts while not affecting the holding and listed Company and to allow the Company and shareholders to focus on and benefit from future generated medicines and treatments. We believe the Biologics business is an attractive asset for someone who is better positioned to leverage the Biologics platform to build scale. During this transition period, we remain committed to our Biologics customers, and will continue to support our technologies and services,” said Guy Cook, CEO.

