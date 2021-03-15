This is the Company's first agreement in Peru and the next step in Blueberries’ international growth strategy under way. As part of this strategy, the Company has initiated distribution of its medical and wellness products to Colombia, USA and now Peru.

With a population of 33 million, and the fifth largest economy in Latin America, Peru’s medical cannabis market is estimated to be worth US$99 million (Prohibition Partners). With a regulatory environment similar to Colombia, Peru is an early mover in Latin America, and has established a legal framework for producing, importing, and selling cannabis products for medical use. Consequently, the Peruvian market is advancing rapidly and has the potential to register diverse cannabis-based products.

Futura Farms is a pioneer company in the development of the medical cannabis sector in Peru and Latin America, creating alliances with key partners in the industry worldwide, utilizing its expertise in the field, and reaffirming its commitment to improve the quality of life in the region.

“As we undertake our global strategy, it is essential for us to partner with companies such as Futura Farms that not only have the expertise in their local markets, but also have an authentic appreciation for the patients’ needs and a constant commitment to scientific developments. We have great expectations about this initiative,” said Jose Forero, Blueberries President of Latin American Operations. “Peru is one of the top medical cannabis markets in the Latin America and Futura Farms is one of very few companies with a cannabis importation license in that country, making this agreement of outstanding strategic value to Blueberries’ international expansion.”

The agreement consists of initially supplying 200 kg of bulk, premium, formulated cannabis oil to be delivered to Peru in 2021, to be marketed to the licensed pharmaceutical establishments that have fulfilled their Good Storage Practices (“GSP”) requirements issued by Peru's General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies and Drugs (“DIGEMID”).