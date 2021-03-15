BOSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its interim review of the company’s Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 study of GB0139 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). On Friday, March 12, the DSMB recommended that, based upon a safety analysis of the data, the company discontinue dosing and enrolling patients in the 10 mg arm along with patients in the 3 mg arm who are receiving combination treatment with the currently approved treatments of IPF, nintedanib and pirfenidone. We expect the 3 mg and placebo arms in patients who are not on concomitant nintedanib or pirfenidone will continue enrolling patients.

Galecto expects to continue dosing patients in the 3 mg arm, whereas the 10 mg arm and combinations with nintedanib or pirfenidone will be discontinued at the recommendation of the DSMB

GALACTIC-1 is a 52-week randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study being conducted across more than 100 centers globally, investigating the safety and efficacy of Galecto’s lead compound, GB0139, in patients with IPF. Initial unblinded data readout is anticipated in 2022.

The DSMB informed the company, based on unblinded safety and efficacy data, that there was an imbalance in the serious adverse experiences across the study groups, but not an imbalance between the groups in mortality. Galecto expects to continue recruiting patients who are not taking nintedanib or pirfenidone at screening and who would be randomized to receive GB0139 3 mg or placebo. The DSMB recommended the patients randomized to the 10mg group and all those taking nintedanib or pirfenidone should be discontinued from the study. Based on these recommendations, the Company plans to work with both the study investigators and the appropriate regulatory authorities to implement these changes promptly.

“Galecto is committed to patient safety and continuing the development of life changing treatments for patients with IPF. Around 50% of IPF patients in Europe and the US do not receive treatment with either pirfenidone or nintedanib, representing a very significant unmet medical need, as they have no available treatment options. Based on our prior phase 1b/2a study of GB0139 in IPF patients, we believe the 3 mg dose has the potential to be an effective clinical dose for these patients,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. He added “there is a very strong demand for a tolerable alternative to the approved therapies.”