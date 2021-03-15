 

Galecto Announces Outcome of Data Safety Monitoring Board Interim Review of Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 Study of GB0139 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis DSMB Recommends Study to Continue with Modifications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:30  |  21   |   |   

Galecto expects to continue dosing patients in the 3 mg arm, whereas the 10 mg arm and combinations with nintedanib or pirfenidone will be discontinued at the recommendation of the DSMB

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its interim review of the company’s Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 study of GB0139 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). On Friday, March 12, the DSMB recommended that, based upon a safety analysis of the data, the company discontinue dosing and enrolling patients in the 10 mg arm along with patients in the 3 mg arm who are receiving combination treatment with the currently approved treatments of IPF, nintedanib and pirfenidone. We expect the 3 mg and placebo arms in patients who are not on concomitant nintedanib or pirfenidone will continue enrolling patients.

GALACTIC-1 is a 52-week randomized, double-blind, multicenter, parallel, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study being conducted across more than 100 centers globally, investigating the safety and efficacy of Galecto’s lead compound, GB0139, in patients with IPF. Initial unblinded data readout is anticipated in 2022.

The DSMB informed the company, based on unblinded safety and efficacy data, that there was an imbalance in the serious adverse experiences across the study groups, but not an imbalance between the groups in mortality. Galecto expects to continue recruiting patients who are not taking nintedanib or pirfenidone at screening and who would be randomized to receive GB0139 3 mg or placebo. The DSMB recommended the patients randomized to the 10mg group and all those taking nintedanib or pirfenidone should be discontinued from the study. Based on these recommendations, the Company plans to work with both the study investigators and the appropriate regulatory authorities to implement these changes promptly.

“Galecto is committed to patient safety and continuing the development of life changing treatments for patients with IPF. Around 50% of IPF patients in Europe and the US do not receive treatment with either pirfenidone or nintedanib, representing a very significant unmet medical need, as they have no available treatment options. Based on our prior phase 1b/2a study of GB0139 in IPF patients, we believe the 3 mg dose has the potential to be an effective clinical dose for these patients,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. He added “there is a very strong demand for a tolerable alternative to the approved therapies.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galecto Announces Outcome of Data Safety Monitoring Board Interim Review of Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 Study of GB0139 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis DSMB Recommends Study to Continue with Modifications Galecto expects to continue dosing patients in the 3 mg arm, whereas the 10 mg arm and combinations with nintedanib or pirfenidone will be discontinued at the recommendation of the DSMBBOSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galecto, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...