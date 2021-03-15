SeaChange International’s Strategic Roadmap and Operational Progress Strengthens Company’s Position for Fiscal 2022

Company to Present OTT Streaming Technologies and Host Q&A Session on Thursday, March 18 at 1 PM ET



WALTHAM, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today reported that its recent operational progress on strategic initiatives has placed the Company in a stronger position for fiscal 2022.

Recent Operational Progress and Strategic Initiatives

Under the leadership of Robert Pons, who was appointed Executive Chairman on January 13, 2021, the Company has implemented several strategic initiatives that have created a more focused and capable organization. The initiatives have also enhanced SeaChange’s technology platform and go-to-market approach to better align with the worldwide explosive growth in over-the-top (OTT) streaming services demand during the pandemic.