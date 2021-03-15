 

SeaChange International’s Strategic Roadmap and Operational Progress Strengthens Company’s Position for Fiscal 2022

Company to Present OTT Streaming Technologies and Host Q&A Session on Thursday, March 18 at 1 PM ET

WALTHAM, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today reported that its recent operational progress on strategic initiatives has placed the Company in a stronger position for fiscal 2022.

Recent Operational Progress and Strategic Initiatives
Under the leadership of Robert Pons, who was appointed Executive Chairman on January 13, 2021, the Company has implemented several strategic initiatives that have created a more focused and capable organization. The initiatives have also enhanced SeaChange’s technology platform and go-to-market approach to better align with the worldwide explosive growth in over-the-top (OTT) streaming services demand during the pandemic.

SeaChange’s strategic initiatives have included:

  • Enhancing the Company’s go-to-market strategy to position SeaChange as the leading enabler of video streaming services to cable companies and content owners globally
  • Refining the Company’s business model to more effectively monetize the value of SeaChange’s software and services and drive a greater return on investment for the Company’s customers
  • Strengthening the team with key appointments, including technology veteran Matthew Stecker to the board of directors, and the promotion of Christoph Klimmer to SVP of Global Sales and Marketing

“While we are still in the early phases of our new strategic roadmap, these initiatives have already produced encouraging results, including a customer-centric sales motion that has deepened and expanded customer engagements,” said Pons. “We are now positioned to enable a customer’s OTT streaming service with a full suite of offerings, including advanced analytics to report business KPIs, monetization tools such as an advertising insertion technology and a client application that reaches end users to all major device platforms. Longer term, we believe the execution of our strategic roadmap will enable us to drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders.”

