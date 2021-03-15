Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference is being held virtually.



The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.