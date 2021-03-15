ParcelPal Closes $1,050,000 USD Financing to Support Record Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it issued an unsecured multi-tranche convertible note with a face value of up to US$1,050,000 to an arm's length investor (the “Note”).



CEO Rich Wheeless commented: “This new growth financing comes at an exciting time for the Company as we continue to see record growth and are onboarding numerous new clients. Additionally, we have been surpassing the Company milestones and believe this will continue through and beyond 2021. This financing provides immediate capital for undertaking the additional steps in the Company’s growth plan which we have implemented.”