 

Tactile Medical Appoints Kristie Burns as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, announced the appointment of Kristie Burns to the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs, effective March 22, 2021. Ms. Burns will succeed Darren Wennen, who was promoted from Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs to Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations.

“With over 25 years in the healthcare industry, Kristie brings a wealth of commercial leadership experience in the treatment of chronic conditions with connected at-home solutions,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Having developed markets with underdiagnosed/undertreated conditions at both ResMed and Cala Health, I expect her to help strengthen our market penetration efforts which will lead to more patients getting the treatment they deserve. I am very pleased to welcome Kristie to Tactile Medical and look forward to her contributions as a member of our executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Tactile Medical, Ms. Burns was the Chief Marketing Officer at Cala Health, Inc., a privately-held bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable neuromodulation therapies for chronic disease. At Cala Health, she organized the company’s commercial functions and managed the U.S. commercial introduction of its lead product.

Ms. Burns previously worked for 13 years at ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices focused on sleep apnea and other chronic diseases. She joined ResMed as a Market Development Manager in 2003 and subsequently held multiple positions of increasing responsibility culminating as Vice President of Solutions Marketing for ResMed Americas. She began her career with a privately-held cardiology consulting practice that was subsequently acquired by GE Medical Systems.

“I’m very pleased to join Dan and the team to fuel healthy growth and the expansion of Tactile Medical,” said Ms. Burns. “Moreover, I’m excited to continue advancing the impact of at-home therapies for people living with chronic conditions.”

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tactile Medical Appoints Kristie Burns as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Clinical Affairs MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2021 Outlook