Rubius Therapeutics Reports Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, Demonstrating Single-Agent Activity

Initial Clinical Data Provide Evidence of Broad Potential of RED PLATFORM Across Pipeline of Cancer and Autoimmune Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced initial clinical, pharmacodynamic and tumor trafficking data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company also shared tumor trafficking data from one patient with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the second Phase 1 arm of the study. The Company believes these data provide initial proof-of-concept of the RED PLATFORM by providing evidence that red blood cells can be engineered to mimic the human immune system and stimulate adaptive and innate immunity to generate clinical responses in cancer patients with refractory disease.

“These initial data are incredibly exciting and demonstrate that RTX-240 has the potential to generate single-agent activity in patients with solid tumors, including a cold tumor such as metastatic uveal melanoma, where other treatments have failed to induce responses in patients,” said Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “The encouraging safety results, including a single event of Grade 1 liver toxicity, and preliminary efficacy data for RTX-240 to date give us the potential to realize the power of immune agonists for the treatment of cancer.”

Initial Efficacy Data

Five (5) dose cohorts were completed in the solid tumor trial at the time of the data cutoff on February 28, 2021 (n=16), with 16 patients evaluable for safety (primary outcome measure) and 15 patients evaluable for efficacy (secondary outcome measure) based on RECIST v1.1.

The study is continuing to enroll patients and despite the fact that dose optimization is still ongoing, RTX-240 generated: