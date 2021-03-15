 

Corcept Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1b Trial of Relacorilant Plus Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in Patients with Adrenal Cancer with Cortisol Excess

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 1b trial of relacorilant in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Merck’s medication, Keytruda) in patients with adrenal cancer with cortisol excess.

“Cortisol activity blunts the cancer-killing attributes of immunotherapeutic agents such as checkpoint inhibitors,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer, “which may be why pembrolizumab is rarely effective as monotherapy in patients with adrenal cancer with cortisol excess. Our trial will examine whether adding relacorilant to pembrolizumab therapy will reduce cortisol-activated immune suppression sufficiently to help pembrolizumab achieve its intended tumor-killing effect, while relacorilant treats the Cushing’s syndrome caused by excess cortisol activity.”

The open-label, Phase 1b trial has a planned enrollment of 20 patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cancer with cortisol excess at five sites in the United States.

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome and adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. Relacorilant has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Korlym was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the progress, enrollment, timing, design and results of our clinical trials; our ability to operate our business and achieve our goals and conduct our clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of competing treatments; risks related to the development of relacorilant as a product candidate for adrenal cancer with cortisol excess, including its clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates and oversight, and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those concerning the clinical attributes of relacorilant and its effects in patients with adrenal cancer. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck & Co, Inc.

CONTACT:
Christopher S. James, MD
Director, Investor Relations
Corcept Therapeutics
650-684-8725
cjames@corcept.com
www.corcept.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corcept Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1b Trial of Relacorilant Plus Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in Patients with Adrenal Cancer with Cortisol Excess MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Corcept Therapeutics Expands Executive Team; Atabak Mokari Joins As Chief Financial Officer; Charles Robb Named Chief Business Officer
23.02.21
Corcept Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Audited Financial Results