Ashland to increase production capacity for Natrosol HEC at Nanjing, China site

Wilmington, Del., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the company plans to increase production capacity of Natrosol hydroxyethylcellulose (HEC) at the Nanjing, China site.

“Ashland Natrosol rheology modifiers have been the leading cellulosic thickeners for waterborne architectural coatings for more than fifty years,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Given the unprecedented demand and our customer-centric strategy, Ashland will build upon our previous investments in Nanjing and further expand capacity. This demonstrates our commitment to invest in Asia. It also supports a key lever of Ashland’s growth strategy to ensure we can meet our customers’ growing needs and provide additional supply security across the globe.”