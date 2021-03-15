 

Life Sciences Industry Veteran Joseph Slota Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Joseph Slota as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

Based in New York, Mr. Slota brings to FTI Consulting more than 40 years of professional experience and will focus on serving clients across the healthcare and life sciences industry. He specializes in strategic planning and implementation, supply chain resiliency, cost optimization, and performance improvement.

“Joe’s leadership experience, innovative track record and deep industry knowledge will enhance our ability to help our clients solve their most complex challenges and achieve their strategic and operational objectives in the age of COVID-19,” said George Serafin, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Life Sciences industry group within FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions practice. “We are delighted to welcome Joe to the team.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Slota spent more than 20 years growing and ultimately leading Deloitte’s Supply Chain Management practice for the life sciences industry. Previously, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Philips Lighting Company (Philips Electronics, NV) and held various roles at Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson and Mobil Oil.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Slota said, “I am excited to join FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions team during a time of ever-evolving activity in the healthcare and life sciences industry. I look forward to leveraging the firm’s world-class capabilities and collaborating with seasoned experts to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value to clients and promote positive patient outcomes.”

Mr. Slota is an affiliate of the Food and Drug Law Institute, Rutgers University’s Supply Chain Board and the Institute of Management Accounting. As the creator of The Secure Value Chain Services at Deloitte, he addressed supply chain risk mitigation and global security to the U.S. House of Representatives after the September 11 attacks. In addition, Mr. Slota was selected by Stanford University and Oracle to join a small global leadership team dedicated to creating a vision for the future of supply chain management and other innovative topics.

