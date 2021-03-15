Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

