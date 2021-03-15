PPG Extends Tender Offer Period for Tikkurila

As previously announced, the European Commission granted unconditional approval of the transaction on March 10, 2021. The offer remains subject to the receipt of other regulatory approvals, which PPG anticipates receiving within the extension period.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it is extending its tender offer period for all issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila Oyj (NASDAQ OMX:TIK1V) to March 30, 2021. The tender offer, which commenced on January 15, 2021, was initially scheduled to expire March 15, 2021.

PPG will provide additional updates on or shortly after the extended tender offer expires on March 30, and expects to close the acquisition shortly thereafter.

Additional details about the extension are contained in the attached Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange release.

Tikkurila:

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. Tikkurila operates in eleven countries and its 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Its premium brands include Tikkurila, ALCRO, and Beckers. In addition, Tikkurila’s industrial paint business participates in the wood and protective coatings end-use segments, among others. The company employs approximately 2,700 people globally and reported sales of approximately EUR 582 million in 2020.

