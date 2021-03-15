 

PPG Extends Tender Offer Period for Tikkurila

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it is extending its tender offer period for all issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila Oyj (NASDAQ OMX:TIK1V) to March 30, 2021. The tender offer, which commenced on January 15, 2021, was initially scheduled to expire March 15, 2021.

As previously announced, the European Commission granted unconditional approval of the transaction on March 10, 2021. The offer remains subject to the receipt of other regulatory approvals, which PPG anticipates receiving within the extension period.

PPG will provide additional updates on or shortly after the extended tender offer expires on March 30, and expects to close the acquisition shortly thereafter.

Additional details about the extension are contained in the attached Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Tikkurila:

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. Tikkurila operates in eleven countries and its 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Its premium brands include Tikkurila, ALCRO, and Beckers. In addition, Tikkurila’s industrial paint business participates in the wood and protective coatings end-use segments, among others. The company employs approximately 2,700 people globally and reported sales of approximately EUR 582 million in 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Tikkurila acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties’ ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


