Aiways launches in Denmark with Andersen Motors

- Andersen Motors exclusive sales and service partner of Aiways in Denmark

- Online sales via http://www.aiways-danmark.dk

- Test drives and service at ten locations in Denmark

- Purchase, commercial and private leasing at attractive conditions



Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is

expanding into northern Europe. With Andersen Motors, Aiways has gained an

experienced partner in Denmark, which is available to customers at around ten

locations in the country for service, advice and test drives. Sales in Denmark

are handled online in the same way as in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and

France. The Aiways U5 will soon be available for order on the website

http://www.aiways-danmark.dk . Alexander Klose, responsible for international

business at Aiways comments: "Denmark is developing into a dynamic EV market.

New forward-looking legislative decisions and an intensive expansion of the

charging infrastructure will increasingly stimulate the market. We are coming at

exactly the right time with our highly competitive battery-electric SUV."







successively expanding its network including extensive logistics for Aiways. The

well-established importer in Denmark also takes over the spare parts business

for Aiways as a sales and service partner. With a team of around 50 employees

and ten locations, Andersen Motors already ensures nationwide support for Danish

customers. In addition to purchasing, the company also offers commercial and

private leasing. Andersen Motors will announce prices and conditions shortly.



Aiways media contact:

Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH

+49 17670053169

mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com





Anderson Motors media contact:

Erik Morsing

Mob. +45 41 10 17 00

Tlf. +45 56 67 11 33

mailto:erik.morsing@anmo.dk



