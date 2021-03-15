 

Aiways launches in Denmark with Andersen Motors

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.03.2021, 13:15  |  31   |   |   

Munich (ots) -

- Andersen Motors exclusive sales and service partner of Aiways in Denmark
- Online sales via http://www.aiways-danmark.dk
- Test drives and service at ten locations in Denmark
- Purchase, commercial and private leasing at attractive conditions

Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is
expanding into northern Europe. With Andersen Motors, Aiways has gained an
experienced partner in Denmark, which is available to customers at around ten
locations in the country for service, advice and test drives. Sales in Denmark
are handled online in the same way as in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and
France. The Aiways U5 will soon be available for order on the website
http://www.aiways-danmark.dk . Alexander Klose, responsible for international
business at Aiways comments: "Denmark is developing into a dynamic EV market.
New forward-looking legislative decisions and an intensive expansion of the
charging infrastructure will increasingly stimulate the market. We are coming at
exactly the right time with our highly competitive battery-electric SUV."

Under the management of Stig Jensen and Hans Henriksen, Andersen Motors is
successively expanding its network including extensive logistics for Aiways. The
well-established importer in Denmark also takes over the spare parts business
for Aiways as a sales and service partner. With a team of around 50 employees
and ten locations, Andersen Motors already ensures nationwide support for Danish
customers. In addition to purchasing, the company also offers commercial and
private leasing. Andersen Motors will announce prices and conditions shortly.

You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide
selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the
media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Contact:

Aiways media contact:
Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 17670053169
mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com


Anderson Motors media contact:
Erik Morsing
Mob. +45 41 10 17 00
Tlf. +45 56 67 11 33
mailto:erik.morsing@anmo.dk

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4863886
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH


