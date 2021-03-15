 

Ribbon Upgrades Cinia's Transport Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.03.2021   

Industry-leading optical transport solutions enhance long haul connectivity in Finland and in Northern Europe

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Apollo OTN Transport and Switching platforms have been selected to upgrade Cinia's backbone transport network in Finland and Northern Europe, with key features including high capacity, low latency and resilience.

"The importance of connectivity platforms including transport networks has clearly increased in today's digital society, and this applies directly to Cinia's customers as well," said Taneli Vuorinen, Executive Vice President from Cinia. "Our long-term co-operation with Ribbon's IP Optical team (former ECI,) has been successful and by deploying Ribbon's optical transport networking (OTN) solutions into Cinia's backbone network, we've increased our flexibility and offering to respond to market demand."

Cinia is leveraging Ribbon's Apollo 9600 series of optical transport platforms and Apollo 9900 series OTN switching platforms at critical nodes for wavelength grooming and route protection. The flexgrid backbone accelerates service provisioning by using colorless, directionless ROADMs (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers) to map services onto wavelengths. The solution also transports and monitors alien lambdas, enabling Cinia to offer other carriers transit services with their own wavelengths.

Additionally, the deployed platform with Ribbon's TM800E programmable transmission blades enable transport of 400GbE client connections, adding the latest generation of high-speed service functionality while maintaining network efficiency.

"Cinia offers a very specific set of capabilities to its customers, and seamless transport continuity is paramount," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's Executive Vice President Sales of EMEA and APAC. "Our modular optical networking solution enabled them to upgrade their network capabilities with no interruption while further enhancing the quality of their commercial offering."

About Cinia
 Cinia provides secure high-availability data network, cyber security and software solutions. Our operations are based on our solid expertise in modern software development, data network technologies and critical operating environments.

