 

Scholar Rock Presents TOPAZ Interim Analysis Data for Apitegromab in Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced its oral and poster presentations at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference, being held March 15-18.

Both presentations will include six-month interim analysis data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the potential of apitegromab, a highly selective inhibitor of latent myostatin, in improving motor function in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Top-line clinical data from TOPAZ for the full 12-month treatment period are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Oral presentation details:

  • Title: Apitegromab, a Novel High-Affinity Anti-proMyostatin Monoclonal Antibody for Treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Results of a Phase 2 Interim Analysis
  • Date and Time: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 2:00-2:15 pm EST
  • Presenter: Amy Place, PhD, MBA, MS, RD, CLT on behalf of the apitegromab development team

Poster presentation details:

  • Title: Apitegromab, a Novel High-Affinity Anti-Promyostatin Monoclonal Antibody for Treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Results of a Phase 2 Interim Analysis (Poster #51)
  • Dates: Virtual poster presentations are available to view on the virtual conference platform from March 15-18, 2021

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species. Scholar Rock believes the inhibition of the activation of myostatin with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function.

A Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA is ongoing (NCT03921528). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation, and the European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The effectiveness and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

