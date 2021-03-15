 

Silverback Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Maria Koehler to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021   

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Maria Koehler, M.D., Ph.D. to Silverback’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management team at Silverback, I am pleased to welcome Maria to the board,” said Peter Thompson, M.D., Co-founder and Chair of the Silverback Board of Directors. “Maria is an accomplished biopharmaceutical veteran who has led world-class clinical development teams that have delivered transformative therapies to cancer patients. Her leadership and clinical experience will be invaluable at this stage of Silverback’s growth, as we advance our lead program SBT6050 through clinical development and drive additional assets into the clinic.”

Dr. Koehler joins the Silverback Board of Directors with more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry as a leader in clinical development. Board certified in hematology/oncology, she has experience in both early drug development and bringing new drugs to global markets, having developed strategies for all stages of cancer drug development and medical affairs. Dr. Koehler currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Repare Therapeutics, leading clinical strategy and overseeing all operations. Prior to joining Repare, Dr. Koehler was Chief Medical Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics. Prior to Bicycle, she was Vice President of Strategy and Innovation for Pfizer Oncology, where she led the development of palbociclib (IBRANCE) and contributed to the strategic direction of the oncology portfolio. Dr. Koehler received her M.D. and Ph.D. from the Silesian Medical School in Poland and has co-authored over 150 publications, book chapters, and patents.

“Silverback’s pipeline of tissue-targeted immuno-oncology agents, which harnesses both innate and adaptive immune responses, is an elegant approach to treating solid tumors,” said Dr. Koehler. “It is an important time for our industry as we bring forward more drugs with curative intent, and I am thrilled to join a passionate board of directors united by this vision.”

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.

