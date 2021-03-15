Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and provided a business update.

“I am incredibly pleased with the progress we as a company have made over the past year. On the clinical development front, we completed our Phase 1 study and reported positive interim data from its extension study. We also saw positive interim results from our Phase 1/2 study in NPC and expect to report topline results from the study imminently. Additionally, our team has been working diligently with regulators, patient advocacy groups and clinicians to design our upcoming, pivotal Phase 3 study which is expected to commence next quarter,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics.