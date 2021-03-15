 

Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and provided a business update.

“I am incredibly pleased with the progress we as a company have made over the past year. On the clinical development front, we completed our Phase 1 study and reported positive interim data from its extension study. We also saw positive interim results from our Phase 1/2 study in NPC and expect to report topline results from the study imminently. Additionally, our team has been working diligently with regulators, patient advocacy groups and clinicians to design our upcoming, pivotal Phase 3 study which is expected to commence next quarter,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics.

“On the corporate side, we have been working to bolster our leadership team and made multiple key hires including a Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Medical Officer, both of whom bring tremendous value as we begin to plan for success and the potential approval of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC,” continued Mr. Fine. “Our team is extremely excited for 2021 and, we believe, is poised to achieve a number of value-driving milestones.”

Trappsol Cyclo Clinical Program Update

Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV) and currently in development for the treatment of NPC, a rare genetic disorder causing cholesterol accumulation in lysosomes of cells, organ dysfunction and premature death. The Company is also planning a clinical study to evaluate Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, targeting the reduction of amyloid beta and tau.

Expected Upcoming Milestones

  • Report topline results from Phase 1/2 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC in March 2021;
  • Enroll and dose the first patient in pivotal Phase 3 study for NPC in Q2 2021;
  • NPC pivotal Phase 3 study interim analysis topline results expected in Q4 2022;
  • Commence commercial-scale batch runs for NPC in Q3 2021; and
  • Filing IND in H2 2021 for potential Phase 2 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. 

Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

12.03.21
Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
10.03.21
Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Russ Belden as Acting Chief Commercial Officer
09.03.21
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European Medicines Agency on the Agreement of a Paediatric Investigation Plan for Trappsol Cyclo
04.03.21
Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Last Patient Last Visit in Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the Treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
01.03.21
Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD as Acting Chief Medical Officer
22.02.21
Cyclo Therapeutics Unveils New Corporate Identity and Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Quality of Life and Providing Hope for Patients and Families

09.03.21
97
CTDH (MKap $20 M) NPC Daten in März/April ..Attraktiver Zock