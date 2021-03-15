Magenta Therapeutics Presents Final Phase 1 Results of MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Clinical Trial and Preclinical Data from Targeted Conditioning Program at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) 2021 Annual Meeting

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced availability of data presentations across its stem cell mobilization and targeted conditioning programs at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) 2021 annual meeting, held virtually March 14-17, 2021.

“The EBMT Annual Meeting is one of the most important gatherings of global scientific and medical experts in the field of stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy and a key opportunity for Magenta to highlight our findings in our mobilization and conditioning programs,” said John Davis Jr., M.D., M.P.H., M.S., Magenta’s Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. “We are encouraged and excited by the advances we are making at Magenta and across the entire field, and what that means for the patients we seek to serve.”