Magenta Therapeutics Presents Final Phase 1 Results of MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Clinical Trial and Preclinical Data from Targeted Conditioning Program at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) 2021 Annual Meeting
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced availability of data presentations across its stem cell mobilization and targeted conditioning programs at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) 2021 annual meeting, held virtually March 14-17, 2021.
“The EBMT Annual Meeting is one of the most important gatherings of global scientific and medical experts in the field of stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy and a key opportunity for Magenta to highlight our findings in our mobilization and conditioning programs,” said John Davis Jr., M.D., M.P.H., M.S., Magenta’s Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. “We are encouraged and excited by the advances we are making at Magenta and across the entire field, and what that means for the patients we seek to serve.”
Oral Presentation of Final Phase 1 MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program
Magenta is developing MGTA-145 plus plerixafor to harness these agents’ complementary mechanisms to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for collection and transplantation, including for use with gene therapies. The ability to provide rapid, reliable, predictable and safe mobilization and collection of HSCs in stem cell transplantation could position MGTA-145 plus plerixafor to be the preferred mobilization regimen across multiple diseases due to improved patient experience and collection outcomes.
Title: MGTA-145, In Combination with Plerixafor in a Phase 1 Clinical Study, Mobilizes Large Numbers of Hematopoietic Stem Cells and a Graft with Potent
Immunosuppressive Properties (Oral Presentation, OS1-1)
Presenting Author: Kevin Goncalves, Ph.D., Magenta Therapeutics
To view: OS1 Oral Session 1: Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Mobilization and Engineering; held Sunday, March 14, and currently available on-demand via the conference’s website
Data from this Phase 1 clinical trial with healthy volunteers further underscore the potential utility of MGTA-145 plus plerixafor as an effective, single-day mobilization and collection regimen for autologous and allogeneic HSC transplant. MGTA-145 plus plerixafor rapidly mobilized large numbers of HSCs and showed durable engraftment, successful gene-modification and immunosuppressive properties by reducing Graft-versus-Host disease (GvHD) in preclinical models. This abstract is an encore presentation by the Company.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare