Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for B.1.351 and P.1 Variants

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it has started shipping its new synthetic RNA reference controls, which include the new variant strains of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 and P.1, that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. In addition, Twist began shipping synthetic RNA controls that cover the B.1.1.7 strain of SARS-CoV-2 in a stabilized format that can be shipped and stored at room temperature.

“The launch of the additional controls demonstrates Twist’s continued commitment to the global scientific community as they develop improved tools to identify, monitor and track the evolution of COVID-19,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “The number of vaccinated individuals continues to grow exponentially, providing hope that we are making progress in fighting the pandemic and yet it is critically important that we remain vigilant in surveillance of escape mutations that could cause that trend to reverse.”