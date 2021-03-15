Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for B.1.351 and P.1 Variants
Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it has started shipping its new synthetic RNA reference controls, which include the new variant strains of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 and P.1, that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. In addition, Twist began shipping synthetic RNA controls that cover the B.1.1.7 strain of SARS-CoV-2 in a stabilized format that can be shipped and stored at room temperature.
“The launch of the additional controls demonstrates Twist’s continued commitment to the global scientific community as they develop improved tools to identify, monitor and track the evolution of COVID-19,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “The number of vaccinated individuals continues to grow exponentially, providing hope that we are making progress in fighting the pandemic and yet it is critically important that we remain vigilant in surveillance of escape mutations that could cause that trend to reverse.”
For more information on the Twist products to combat COVID-19, please visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools.
In March 2020, Twist launched its first synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA distinct reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both next-generation sequencing (NGS) and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays to test for SARS-CoV-2. These controls continue to be included in many different assays worldwide and can be used to determine the limit of detection, monitor day-to-day test variations and are included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website as reference materials for SARS-CoV-2. Twist has subsequently released additional SARS-CoV-2 controls to cover the evolution of the virus and remains committed to using its DNA synthesis platform to offer valuable products that improve health and sustainability.
The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome and are sequence-verified. For customers interested in alternative variants of SARS-CoV-2, Twist can provide custom controls and offers a suite of research tools, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) products for SARS-CoV-2 as well as a broad respiratory panel and the most comprehensive viral panel.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare