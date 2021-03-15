New Innovative Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) from Teledyne Controls Now Certified for Boeing 737 Aircraft

George Bobb, President of Teledyne Controls, commented, “We are very excited to bring this important new capability to the aviation industry. The need for accurate and comprehensive air quality data on aircraft has been recognized for decades. The combination of Teledyne Technologies’ world‑leading expertise in air quality and gas monitoring, and Teledyne Controls’ decades of experience in aircraft data acquisition and connectivity is a powerful one, and we have leveraged it to deliver this groundbreaking product.”

Teledyne Controls, LLC, the aircraft data management business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has obtained FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for installation of its new innovative Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) on Boeing 737 aircraft. ACES is a complete and autonomous solution based on sensors and technologies in Teledyne’s environmental monitoring businesses that enables air transport operators to monitor and measure air quality in the cabin and flight deck. It is the first FAA-certified product of its type and is a major step toward giving airlines the data they need to ensure a safe and positive flying experience for passengers and crew. Certification for other aircraft types is in progress.

The ACES system employs a broad range of sensor technologies that perform continuous air sensing and monitoring to detect potentially hazardous contaminants that could affect the air quality in the cabin and flight deck. ACES will record 13 environmental parameters, including data on airborne particulates from 0.3 to 10 microns in size, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, volatile organic compounds and several other parameters. Multiple ACES units are distributed in the aircraft to capture a comprehensive understanding of the air quality. The recorded data is stored in the compact ACES units and is automatically transmitted to the ACES Cloud Service portal for processing and analysis upon landing. Importantly, ACES transmits the data itself without relying on any other aircraft connectivity systems. By gaining access to comprehensive and reliable environmental data for every flight, airlines can more quickly identify, troubleshoot and diagnose issues, monitor each aircraft for emerging problems, and ultimately deliver the safe cabin environment their crews and passengers expect.

Teledyne Controls is recognized as a market leader in aircraft data acquisition units, connectivity solutions, including its Wireless GroundLink Comm+, and flight data analysis solutions. The combination of air quality data from ACES and aircraft performance data already available from Teledyne’s other avionics will give airlines an even greater view of how their aircraft are performing and how they can improve their operations and the passenger experience.

About Teledyne Controls

Headquartered in Southern California, Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airline, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

