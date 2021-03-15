Hanes Helps Men Find ‘Ball-ance’ with Launch of Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs

 

There’s comfort, and then there’s “ball-ance.” And to achieve ball-ance, “all your bits must properly fit.”

That’s the message from Hanes, America’s No. 1 underwear brand, as it launches Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs. The revolutionary product offers a proprietary, patent-pending pouch construction, including unique breathable mesh inserts, that helps men feel secure, separated and supported. Along with superior support, the new design provides all-day comfort, so “there’s less wrestling, more nestling.”

Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs are on shelves now at major retailers and available directly to consumers through retailer websites, the brand’s website and in owned stores. Marketing support encouraging men to find their balance – or “ball-ance” – debuts today with national television commercials and digital support.

“Comfort is at the core of the Hanes brand and helping consumers be more confident is our obsession,” said Jaye Powell, vice president and general manager, men’s underwear and socks, HanesBrands. “We set out to redefine what it means for men to be truly comfortable and confident in their underwear and the innovative Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs are the result. This product will make men rethink their underwear.”

Wear testing proved just that. Nearly three quarters (71%) of men reported that they had never worn boxer briefs with a pouch construction. But after wearing Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs, approximately 80% of men across age ranges and sizes planned to buy the product and recommend it to a friend.

“We listened to our consumers every step of the way – from product design to wear testing,” said Greg Hall, HanesBrands’ chief consumer officer. “For most men, the Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs provide a level of comfort they didn’t know existed, and that’s the kind of consumer solution we deliver. And we’re proud to be introducing this exciting product with an equally exciting marketing campaign.”

Hanes is taking an engaging, light-hearted approach to marketing the solution that Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch offers men who are uncomfortable with what is going on in their pants. The campaign focuses on how the right boxer briefs can help men find the ball-ance to comfortably and confidently face whatever their days may hold. “May your truffles never shuffle,” says Actor Tony Cavalero who plays the role of “Hans,” Hanes’ ball-ance guru with an approach to life as unique as his underwear.

Television commercials launch during the NCAA Division I Men’s basketball tournament on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV and continue through 2021. Online advertising will run broadly across various editorial and social platforms, with influencer campaigns appearing on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Men who want their “wheelhouse to be secure so their footing can be sure” can find Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs at www.Hanes.com, as well as in store and online at all major retailers, with three-packs starting at $16.98.

For more information, visit the Hanes website.

Hanes

Hanes is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock Index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 61,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).



