 

Desktop Metal Launches Desktop Health to Redefine Patient-Specific Healthcare

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced the launch of Desktop HealthTM, a new business line focused on accelerating the growth of additive manufacturing solutions for dental, orthodontic and otolaryngology applications. Furthermore, the combination of new additive manufacturing technologies, including bioprinting, high-speed metal binder jetting, and the use of advanced biocompatible materials across polymers, ceramics and metals, puts Desktop Health in a strong position to develop advanced healthcare applications.

Desktop Health’s mission is to create future solutions in the medical field with advanced technology for on-demand dental and medical care. (Photo: Business Wire)

Desktop Health's mission is to create future solutions in the medical field with advanced technology for on-demand dental and medical care.

“Today the world manufactures more than $85 billion in medical and dental implants each year2,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “We think a large percentage of these parts could be printed and made patient-specific before the end of the decade, making this market a key opportunity for Desktop Metal. We look forward to building a best-in-class team to work with our industry partners to bring patient-specific solutions to the market at-scale.”

To lead this new initiative, Desktop Metal has appointed healthcare executive Michael Mazen Jafar as President and CEO, Desktop Health. Jafar brings nearly 20 years of experience creating and scaling breakthrough healthcare products. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company, where he oversaw the launch of its flagship product, Jeuveau. For 16 years, Jafar also led the ophthalmology and medical aesthetics division for Allergan, culminating as VP Marketing, U.S. Medical Aesthetics, and working on several of the company’s marquee brands, including Botox Cosmetic, JUVEDERM Collection and CoolSculpting.

“I am excited to join Desktop Metal at such an important time in medical technology. I want to build on years of the company’s research and development to bring its core technology and advanced materials to many healthcare specialties,” said Jafar. “Desktop Health has a mission to change the way patients experience personalized healthcare, through innovation and science-based solutions.”

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Desktop Metal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
11.03.21
Desktop Metal and Uniformity Labs Announce Breakthrough in Aluminum Sintering for Binder Jetting Technology
09.03.21
Desktop Metal Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
01.03.21
Aufgepasst: Porsche und Siemens bringen Juwel an die Börse
26.02.21
Desktop Metal, Inc. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
17.02.21
Desktop Metal Completes Acquisition of EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive Manufacturing

