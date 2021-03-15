 

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System, Which Supports the Fourth Largest Native American Tribe in the United States, Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System of Oklahoma selected the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to more efficiently coordinate and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to its tribal members. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, chose Everbridge to automate the registration, scheduling, administration, tracking, and reporting of vaccinations among its more than 90,000 citizens located in the Tulsa area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005388/en/

Muscogee Nation Health System Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts (Photo: Business Wire)

Muscogee Nation Health System Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts (Photo: Business Wire)

“As one of the largest tribal health systems in Oklahoma, we understand that building partnerships with organizations like Everbridge can greatly improve the wellbeing of our community,” said Shawn Terry, Secretary of Health at Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System. “Our Nation has been a shining example during this pandemic with proactive measures and effective mitigation strategies. I am pleased that we are able to begin accelerating the distribution of this life-saving vaccine by implementing the Everbridge registration platform.”

Everbridge serves dozens of Native American and First Nations tribes across North America, including Wyandotte, Choctaw, Seneca, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Osage, Navajo, and Mi’kmaq.

In addition to Muscogee (Creek) Nation, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include Indian River County and Sarasota County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, the entire state of West Virginia, and other public and private sector organizations.

“We remain committed to supporting the vaccine distribution efforts of public safety leaders everywhere during these challenging times with our technologies,” said John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge. “Forward-thinking officials like those in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System have taken important steps by rapidly coordinating vaccine scheduling and roll out, providing people with the peace of mind that they are successfully managing this critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System, Which Supports the Fourth Largest Native American Tribe in the United States, Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System of Oklahoma selected the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to more efficiently coordinate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda Presents on the Critical Role of Software in Creating a Safer World at 2021 SXSW Global Conference
09.03.21
Everbridge Announces Pricing of Upsized $325 Million Convertible Notes Offering
08.03.21
Everbridge Announces Private Offering of $275 Million Convertible Notes
05.03.21
Everbridge erhält revolutionäres neues Public-Warning-Patent für eine Technologie zur automatisierten Auswahl der optimalen Kommunikationskanäle, um während einer Krise schnellstmöglich äußerst gezielt breite Bevölkerungsgruppen zu erreichen
05.03.21
Everbridge Awarded Revolutionary New Public Warning Patent for Technology that Automates the Selection of the Optimal Communications Channels to Reach the Broadest, Hyper-Targeted Populations – as Fast as Possible – During a Crisis
04.03.21
Everbridge Awarded as a Top 30 Fastest-Growing Market Leader in Massachusetts for Second Consecutive Year
02.03.21
Florida Department of Education Selects Everbridge as Approved Partner for New School Safety Initiative
01.03.21
Everbridge Announces Next Generation of Mobile App for Organizations to Manage the Full Lifecycle of a Critical Event from a Device
24.02.21
Everbridge Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award Honoring Worldwide Sales Executives of the Year
23.02.21
Everbridge to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference