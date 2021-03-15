Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System, Which Supports the Fourth Largest Native American Tribe in the United States, Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System of Oklahoma selected the company’s Vaccine Distribution solution to more efficiently coordinate and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to its tribal members. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, chose Everbridge to automate the registration, scheduling, administration, tracking, and reporting of vaccinations among its more than 90,000 citizens located in the Tulsa area.

Muscogee Nation Health System Selects Everbridge to Power its Vaccine Distribution Efforts (Photo: Business Wire)

“As one of the largest tribal health systems in Oklahoma, we understand that building partnerships with organizations like Everbridge can greatly improve the wellbeing of our community,” said Shawn Terry, Secretary of Health at Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System. “Our Nation has been a shining example during this pandemic with proactive measures and effective mitigation strategies. I am pleased that we are able to begin accelerating the distribution of this life-saving vaccine by implementing the Everbridge registration platform.”

Everbridge serves dozens of Native American and First Nations tribes across North America, including Wyandotte, Choctaw, Seneca, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Osage, Navajo, and Mi’kmaq.

In addition to Muscogee (Creek) Nation, recent deployments of Everbridge to power vaccine distribution also include Indian River County and Sarasota County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, the entire state of West Virginia, and other public and private sector organizations.

“We remain committed to supporting the vaccine distribution efforts of public safety leaders everywhere during these challenging times with our technologies,” said John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge. “Forward-thinking officials like those in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health System have taken important steps by rapidly coordinating vaccine scheduling and roll out, providing people with the peace of mind that they are successfully managing this critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.”