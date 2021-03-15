 

Desktop Metal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), (“Desktop Metal” or “the Company”), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was transformative for our Company as we became the only publicly traded pure-play AM 2.0 company,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “We achieved key milestones in our path to driving adoption of additive manufacturing with the global shipments of our Shop System and Production System P-1 solutions. Our acquisition of EnvisionTEC in February strengthens our market position by adding a compelling lineup of production-focused photopolymer printers and over 190 qualified materials to our portfolio. We are excited to continue building on our strong momentum by capitalizing on both high levels of customer interest and inorganic opportunities in the space as we enter this next chapter of our growth story.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

  • Completed business combination between Trine Acquisition Corp. and Desktop Metal, Inc. to become the world’s first publicly traded, pure-play AM 2.0 company
  • Received multi-million dollar award from the United States Department of Defense for the development of a high-volume manufacturing process to mass produce Cobalt-free hardmetal parts
  • Launched Live Sinter, a new process simulation software for powder metallurgy-based additive manufacturing
  • Commenced global shipments of Shop System, which became the #1 metal binder jetting system by unit share within its first quarter of salesi
  • Commenced global shipments of the Production System P-1

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $8.4 million, up from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $25.4 million
  • Full year revenue of $16.5 million
  • Full year net loss of $90.4 million
  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $(73.5) million
  • Robust liquidity position with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $595.4 million as of December 31, 2020

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Acquired EnvisionTEC, a leading global provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end-use parts, in February 2021, creating a comprehensive product portfolio across metals, polymers, composites, and biocompatible materials while strengthening our global distribution channel
  • Enhanced senior management team
    • Appointed James Haley as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12, 2021
    • Appointed Arjun Aggarwal as Chief Product Officer, effective February 9, 2021
  • Announced and commenced global shipments of Studio System 2, a second generation of our office-friendly metal 3D printing platform that offers customers an accessible way to print metal parts in low volumes with a simplified two-step process
  • Streamlined capital structure and enhanced cash position by beginning the redemption process for DM public warrants, providing significant financial flexibility to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities with an additional $137 million in cash provided through March 10, 2021

Desktop Health:

In a separate press release issued today, Desktop Metal announced the launch of Desktop Health, a new business dedicated to redefining patient-specific healthcare. Led by healthcare industry executive, Michael Jafar, who brings nearly 20 years of experience creating and scaling breakthrough healthcare products, Desktop Health’s mission is to change the way patients experience personalized healthcare, through innovation and science-based solutions. The business will leverage Desktop Metal’s comprehensive portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions in combination with its extensive library of advanced materials for current and future applications spanning dentistry, orthodontics, dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, plastic surgery and printed regenerative tissues and grafts. Additional details on this launch can be found in the separate press release, accessible on the Investor Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website, ir.desktopmetal.com.

Conference Call Information:

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on March 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial 1-877-407-4018 or 1-201-689-8471 (international callers/U.S. toll) and enter the conference ID number 13717409. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website, ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay of the call will be accessible at the webcast link after the conference call.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

483,525

 

 

$

66,161

 

Short-term investments

 

 

111,867

 

 

 

84,754

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

6,516

 

 

 

4,523

 

Inventory

 

 

9,708

 

 

 

8,405

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

976

 

 

 

1,888

 

Total current assets

 

 

612,592

 

 

 

165,731

 

Restricted cash

 

 

612

 

 

 

612

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

12,160

 

 

 

18,387

 

Capitalized software, net

 

 

312

 

 

 

446

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,252

 

 

 

2,252

 

Acquired technology, net

 

 

9,102

 

 

 

2,994

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

4,879

 

 

 

2,289

 

Total Assets

 

$

641,909

 

 

$

192,711

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

7,591

 

 

$

10,228

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

2,325

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

868

 

 

 

806

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

7,565

 

 

 

5,053

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,004

 

 

 

2,230

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

 

 

9,991

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

30,499

 

 

 

20,642

 

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

 

9,972

 

Lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

3,026

 

Total liabilities

 

 

32,656

 

 

 

33,640

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legacy Convertible Preferred Stock (Note 17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value—authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized; 226,756,733 and 160,500,702 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 224,626,597 and 154,913,934 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

23

 

 

 

16

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

993,933

 

 

 

453,242

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(384,694

)

 

 

(294,262

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(9

)

 

 

75

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

609,253

 

 

 

159,071

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

641,909

 

 

$

192,711

 

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

13,718

 

 

$

22,758

 

Services

 

 

2,752

 

 

 

3,681

 

Total revenues

 

 

16,470

 

 

 

26,439

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

26,945

 

 

 

45,268

 

Services

 

 

4,574

 

 

 

5,528

 

Total cost of sales

 

 

31,519

 

 

 

50,796

 

Gross margin

 

 

(15,049

)

 

 

(24,357

)

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

43,136

 

 

 

54,656

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

13,136

 

 

 

18,749

 

General and administrative

 

 

20,734

 

 

 

11,283

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

77,006

 

 

 

84,688

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(92,055

)

 

 

(109,045

)

Interest expense

 

 

(328

)

 

 

(503

)

Interest and other income, net

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

5,952

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(91,372

)

 

 

(103,596

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

940

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(90,432

)

 

$

(103,596

)

Net loss per share—basic and diluted

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.69

)

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss

 

$

(90,432

)

 

$

(103,596

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale marketable securities, net

 

 

(84

)

 

 

171

 

Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes of $0

 

$

(90,516

)

 

$

(103,425

)

DESKTOP METAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(90,432

)

 

$

(103,596

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,589

 

 

 

8,087

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

8,006

 

 

 

5,215

 

Expense related to Common Stock warrants issued

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

1,038

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

18

 

 

 

(7

)

Gain on investment, related to Make Composites, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

(1,426

)

Impairment of capitalized software

 

 

 

 

 

444

 

Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments

 

 

75

 

 

 

(1,570

)

Amortization of debt financing cost

 

 

19

 

 

 

19

 

Provision for bad debt

 

 

377

 

 

 

199

 

Net increase in accrued interest related to marketable securities

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(36

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

(940

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,370

)

 

 

(1,664

)

Inventory

 

 

(1,303

)

 

 

(1,694

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

901

 

 

 

809

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(2,637

)

 

 

(4,455

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(2,391

)

 

 

3,272

 

Customer deposits

 

 

(845

)

 

 

152

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

774

 

 

 

(1,693

)

Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net

 

 

(328

)

 

 

(296

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(80,575

)

 

 

(97,202

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,429

)

 

 

(6,867

)

Purchase of other investments

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

Capitalized software

 

 

 

 

 

(321

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(136,286

)

 

 

(215,584

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

 

109,016

 

 

 

196,836

 

Cash paid for asset acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

(5,284

)

 

 

(96

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(36,983

)

 

 

(26,032

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Preferred Stock issuances, net of issuance cost

 

 

 

 

 

159,644

 

Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of issuance costs

 

 

534,597

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

325

 

 

 

708

 

Proceeds from PPP loan

 

 

5,379

 

 

 

 

Repayment of PPP loan

 

 

(5,379

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

534,922

 

 

 

160,352

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

417,364

 

 

 

37,118

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

66,161

 

 

 

29,043

 

Restricted cash

 

 

612

 

 

 

612

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at year-end

 

$

484,137

 

 

$

66,773

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

322

 

 

$

485

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net liabilities assumed from Trine in Business Combination

 

$

2,650

 

 

 

 

Accrued reverse recapitalization transaction costs

 

$

1,901

 

 

 

 

Common Stock issued for acquisitions

 

$

500

 

 

$

3,563

 

Accrued purchase price for asset acquisition

 

$

200

 

 

 

 

Tax liabilities related to withholdings on Common Stock issued in connection with acquisitions

 

$

102

 

 

 

 

Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities

 

$

 

 

$

296

 

Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

$

 

 

$

109

 

Common Stock forfeited in satisfaction of note receivable

 

$

 

 

$

249

 

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

  • EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding stock based compensation and warrant expenses.

In addition to Desktop Metal’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal’s management uses this non GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal’s operating performance.

We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing, capital expenditures, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and warrants, and provides investors with a means to compare Desktop Metal’s financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these measures, especially Adjusted EBITDA, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate these measures in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Years Ended

 

 

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(90,432

)

 

$

(103,596

)

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

(610

)

 

 

(3,993

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

(940

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,589

 

 

 

8,087

 

EBITDA

 

 

(83,393

)

 

 

(99,502

)

Stock compensation expense

 

 

8,006

 

 

 

5,215

 

Warrant expense

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

1,038

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(73,472

)

 

$

(93,249

)

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to Desktop Metal’s potential and future performance, including its strategic focus, development of new product solutions, adoption or success of new technologies and applications, and anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Desktop Metal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2021, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Desktop Metal does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

i Based on published figures available as of March 15, 2021.



