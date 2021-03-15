Desktop Metal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was transformative for our Company as we became the only publicly traded pure-play AM 2.0 company,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “We achieved key milestones in our path to driving adoption of additive manufacturing with the global shipments of our Shop System and Production System P-1 solutions. Our acquisition of EnvisionTEC in February strengthens our market position by adding a compelling lineup of production-focused photopolymer printers and over 190 qualified materials to our portfolio. We are excited to continue building on our strong momentum by capitalizing on both high levels of customer interest and inorganic opportunities in the space as we enter this next chapter of our growth story.”

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), (“Desktop Metal” or “the Company”), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights:

Completed business combination between Trine Acquisition Corp. and Desktop Metal, Inc. to become the world’s first publicly traded, pure-play AM 2.0 company

Received multi-million dollar award from the United States Department of Defense for the development of a high-volume manufacturing process to mass produce Cobalt-free hardmetal parts

Launched Live Sinter, a new process simulation software for powder metallurgy-based additive manufacturing

Commenced global shipments of Shop System, which became the #1 metal binder jetting system by unit share within its first quarter of sales i

Commenced global shipments of the Production System P-1

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter revenue of $8.4 million, up from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter net loss of $25.4 million

Full year revenue of $16.5 million

Full year net loss of $90.4 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $(73.5) million

Robust liquidity position with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $595.4 million as of December 31, 2020

Recent Business Highlights:

Acquired EnvisionTEC, a leading global provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end-use parts, in February 2021, creating a comprehensive product portfolio across metals, polymers, composites, and biocompatible materials while strengthening our global distribution channel

Enhanced senior management team Appointed James Haley as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12, 2021 Appointed Arjun Aggarwal as Chief Product Officer, effective February 9, 2021

Announced and commenced global shipments of Studio System 2, a second generation of our office-friendly metal 3D printing platform that offers customers an accessible way to print metal parts in low volumes with a simplified two-step process

Streamlined capital structure and enhanced cash position by beginning the redemption process for DM public warrants, providing significant financial flexibility to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities with an additional $137 million in cash provided through March 10, 2021

Desktop Health:

In a separate press release issued today, Desktop Metal announced the launch of Desktop Health, a new business dedicated to redefining patient-specific healthcare. Led by healthcare industry executive, Michael Jafar, who brings nearly 20 years of experience creating and scaling breakthrough healthcare products, Desktop Health’s mission is to change the way patients experience personalized healthcare, through innovation and science-based solutions. The business will leverage Desktop Metal’s comprehensive portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions in combination with its extensive library of advanced materials for current and future applications spanning dentistry, orthodontics, dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, plastic surgery and printed regenerative tissues and grafts. Additional details on this launch can be found in the separate press release, accessible on the Investor Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website, ir.desktopmetal.com.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,525 $ 66,161 Short-term investments 111,867 84,754 Accounts receivable 6,516 4,523 Inventory 9,708 8,405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 976 1,888 Total current assets 612,592 165,731 Restricted cash 612 612 Property and equipment, net 12,160 18,387 Capitalized software, net 312 446 Goodwill 2,252 2,252 Acquired technology, net 9,102 2,994 Other noncurrent assets 4,879 2,289 Total Assets $ 641,909 $ 192,711 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,591 $ 10,228 Customer deposits 1,480 2,325 Current portion of operating lease liability 868 806 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,565 5,053 Deferred revenue 3,004 2,230 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 9,991 — Total current liabilities 30,499 20,642 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 9,972 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,157 3,026 Total liabilities 32,656 33,640 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Legacy Convertible Preferred Stock (Note 17) — — Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value—authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized; 226,756,733 and 160,500,702 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 224,626,597 and 154,913,934 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 23 16 Additional paid-in capital 993,933 453,242 Accumulated deficit (384,694 ) (294,262 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9 ) 75 Total Stockholders’ Equity 609,253 159,071 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 641,909 $ 192,711

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Products $ 13,718 $ 22,758 Services 2,752 3,681 Total revenues 16,470 26,439 Cost of sales Products 26,945 45,268 Services 4,574 5,528 Total cost of sales 31,519 50,796 Gross margin (15,049 ) (24,357 ) Operating expenses Research and development 43,136 54,656 Sales and marketing 13,136 18,749 General and administrative 20,734 11,283 Total operating expenses 77,006 84,688 Loss from operations (92,055 ) (109,045 ) Interest expense (328 ) (503 ) Interest and other income, net 1,011 5,952 Loss before income taxes (91,372 ) (103,596 ) Income tax benefit 940 — Net loss $ (90,432 ) $ (103,596 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.69 )

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (90,432 ) $ (103,596 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale marketable securities, net (84 ) 171 Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes of $0 $ (90,516 ) $ (103,425 )

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (90,432 ) $ (103,596 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,589 8,087 Stock-based compensation 8,006 5,215 Expense related to Common Stock warrants issued 1,915 1,038 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 18 (7 ) Gain on investment, related to Make Composites, Inc. — (1,426 ) Impairment of capitalized software — 444 Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments 75 (1,570 ) Amortization of debt financing cost 19 19 Provision for bad debt 377 199 Net increase in accrued interest related to marketable securities (3 ) (36 ) Income tax benefit (940 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,370 ) (1,664 ) Inventory (1,303 ) (1,694 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 901 809 Accounts payable (2,637 ) (4,455 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,391 ) 3,272 Customer deposits (845 ) 152 Deferred revenue 774 (1,693 ) Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net (328 ) (296 ) Net cash used in operating activities (80,575 ) (97,202 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,429 ) (6,867 ) Purchase of other investments (3,000 ) — Capitalized software — (321 ) Purchase of marketable securities (136,286 ) (215,584 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 109,016 196,836 Cash paid for asset acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,284 ) (96 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,983 ) (26,032 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Preferred Stock issuances, net of issuance cost — 159,644 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of issuance costs 534,597 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 325 708 Proceeds from PPP loan 5,379 — Repayment of PPP loan (5,379 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 534,922 160,352 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 417,364 37,118 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 66,161 29,043 Restricted cash 612 612 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at year-end $ 484,137 $ 66,773 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 322 $ 485 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Net liabilities assumed from Trine in Business Combination $ 2,650 — Accrued reverse recapitalization transaction costs $ 1,901 — Common Stock issued for acquisitions $ 500 $ 3,563 Accrued purchase price for asset acquisition $ 200 — Tax liabilities related to withholdings on Common Stock issued in connection with acquisitions $ 102 — Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities $ — $ 296 Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ — $ 109 Common Stock forfeited in satisfaction of note receivable $ — $ 249

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding stock based compensation and warrant expenses.

In addition to Desktop Metal’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal’s management uses this non GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal’s operating performance.

We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing, capital expenditures, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and warrants, and provides investors with a means to compare Desktop Metal’s financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these measures, especially Adjusted EBITDA, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate these measures in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE For the Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (90,432 ) $ (103,596 ) Interest (income) expense, net (610 ) (3,993 ) Income tax benefit (940 ) — Depreciation and amortization 8,589 8,087 EBITDA (83,393 ) (99,502 ) Stock compensation expense 8,006 5,215 Warrant expense 1,915 1,038 Adjusted EBITDA $ (73,472 ) $ (93,249 )

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to Desktop Metal’s potential and future performance, including its strategic focus, development of new product solutions, adoption or success of new technologies and applications, and anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Desktop Metal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2021, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Desktop Metal does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

