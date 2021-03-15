Chase Freedom Announces Gas Stations and Home Improvement Stores as Quarterly Categories in Q2

“We always look to include timely categories that rewards cardmembers where they’re already spending to provide value,” said Kristen Bowdoin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Whether cardmembers hit the road for a getaway or want to update their living space, they will find many opportunities to earn cash back when spending at gas stations and home improvement stores.”

Today, Chase Freedom announced the new rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: gas stations and home improvement stores. Both categories have been popular among Freedom cardmembers and Chase Freedom is excited to bring them back. The quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from April 1 through June 30.

Starting April 1 through June 30, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

Gas Stations: Driving to everyday errands – even locally – can add up fast. This quarter when Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers fuel up, they can also earn 5% cash back on gas station purchases.

Home Improvement Stores: Whether updating a home office setup or fixing an outdoor deck or patio to get ready for warmer weather, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on home improvement purchases.

Along with 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn cash back on a variety of other purchases including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. In addition to these rewards, Freedom Flex cardmembers receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner, and more, along with Priceless Experiences.

New Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s second quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning March 15, 2021.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 28 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

