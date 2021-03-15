Panbela Appoints Industry Veteran, Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as Vice President of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of
patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as its Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Dr. Weems joins Panbela from Cerecor, Inc.
(Nasdaq:CERC) where he was Senior Director of Clinical Development.
“Panbela has made considerable progress in the last 12-months and is now at a critical juncture as we begin to plan more expansive development of SBP-101,” said Jennifer Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Panbela. “Garry’s substantial background of success and extensive experience in executing clinical programs in oncology, including immunotherapy, will bring tremendous value to Panbela. With key milestones expected during this year, as well as communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will help shape our lead program in pancreatic cancer, his expertise will be an asset straightaway.”
“I’m excited to join Panbela at such a critical time to continue the development of SBP-101. I look forward to exploring applications for this technology across a number of tumor types beyond pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Weems. “I am genuinely excited about developing SPB-101, leading our clinical research efforts, and building a pipeline for patients with unmet medical needs.”
Dr. Weems brings 25 years of industry experience in clinical research and medical affairs, primarily focused in solid tumor oncology drug development. In his role at Cerecor, he led clinical development of an anti-IL18 mAb (CERC-007) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and an mTORC1/2 inhibitor (CERC-006) targeting complex lymphatic malformations (rare pediatric disease). Prior to Cerecor, Dr. Weems was Executive Director of Clinical Development at Lycera Corp, where he was clinical program lead for investigational immunotherapy agent LYC-55716 (cintirorgon), an agonist of nuclear transcription factor, RORgamma. Prior to joining Lycera, he led Medical Affairs activities for Gliadel (carmustine wafer) in patients with high-grade glioma (brain tumor) at Arbor Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Arbor, Dr. Weems led the pralatrexate (FOLOTYN) solid tumor development program at Allos Therapeutics and was Sr. Director, Medical Development for MGI Pharma, where he led clinical development of a novel cytotoxic chemotherapy agent, a PARP inhibitor, and a plasmid DNA immunotherapeutic. Dr. Weems received his undergraduate degree from Bethel University in St. Paul, MN, and completed his Doctorate in Pharmacy, at University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis, MN.
