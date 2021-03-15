 

Panbela Appoints Industry Veteran, Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as Vice President of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as its Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Dr. Weems joins Panbela from Cerecor, Inc. (Nasdaq:CERC) where he was Senior Director of Clinical Development.

“Panbela has made considerable progress in the last 12-months and is now at a critical juncture as we begin to plan more expansive development of SBP-101,” said Jennifer Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Panbela. “Garry’s substantial background of success and extensive experience in executing clinical programs in oncology, including immunotherapy, will bring tremendous value to Panbela. With key milestones expected during this year, as well as communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will help shape our lead program in pancreatic cancer, his expertise will be an asset straightaway.”

“I’m excited to join Panbela at such a critical time to continue the development of SBP-101. I look forward to exploring applications for this technology across a number of tumor types beyond pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Weems. “I am genuinely excited about developing SPB-101, leading our clinical research efforts, and building a pipeline for patients with unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Weems brings 25 years of industry experience in clinical research and medical affairs, primarily focused in solid tumor oncology drug development. In his role at Cerecor, he led clinical development of an anti-IL18 mAb (CERC-007) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and an mTORC1/2 inhibitor (CERC-006) targeting complex lymphatic malformations (rare pediatric disease).  Prior to Cerecor, Dr. Weems was Executive Director of Clinical Development at Lycera Corp, where he was clinical program lead for investigational immunotherapy agent LYC-55716 (cintirorgon), an agonist of nuclear transcription factor, RORgamma.  Prior to joining Lycera, he led Medical Affairs activities for Gliadel (carmustine wafer) in patients with high-grade glioma (brain tumor) at Arbor Pharmaceuticals.  Prior to Arbor, Dr. Weems led the pralatrexate (FOLOTYN) solid tumor development program at Allos Therapeutics and was Sr. Director, Medical Development for MGI Pharma, where he led clinical development of a novel cytotoxic chemotherapy agent, a PARP inhibitor, and a plasmid DNA immunotherapeutic.  Dr. Weems received his undergraduate degree from Bethel University in St. Paul, MN, and completed his Doctorate in Pharmacy, at University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis, MN.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Panbela Appoints Industry Veteran, Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as Vice President of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...