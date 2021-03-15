Panbela Appoints Industry Veteran, Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as Vice President of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Garry A. Weems, PharmD, as its Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Dr. Weems joins Panbela from Cerecor, Inc. (Nasdaq:CERC) where he was Senior Director of Clinical Development.



“Panbela has made considerable progress in the last 12-months and is now at a critical juncture as we begin to plan more expansive development of SBP-101,” said Jennifer Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Panbela. “Garry’s substantial background of success and extensive experience in executing clinical programs in oncology, including immunotherapy, will bring tremendous value to Panbela. With key milestones expected during this year, as well as communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will help shape our lead program in pancreatic cancer, his expertise will be an asset straightaway.”