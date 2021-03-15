 

Key partnership for Semeon Analytics Inc. and Adexflow opens new international markets

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semeon Analytics, an ATW Tech Inc. company, and Adexflow international are joining forces to collaborate, beginning in the second quarter of 2021, on a series of service mandates and joint offers concerning the management of critical data and advanced text analytics in the sectors of military, shipbuilding and engineering infrastructure.

Adexflow, based in Ottawa, which has developed a solution and expertise in the management and exchange of secure data within complex systems, is proud to find in Semeon a new partner that will help the company expand its complementary offer in text analytics, within the Adexflow ecosystem. The company has offices in America, Europe and Oceania.

"Semeon is the missing piece of the puzzle (in terms of analytics) that will allow our customers, who already have massive text data in the BDBridge database, to have access to a wide range of advanced text analytics tools", explains Adexflow President Sylvain Doco.

Semeon Analytics provide contextual text analysis services and a solution that meets the needs of various industries, including military, finance, banking, as well as public relations and corporate relations for large organizations.

"The collaboration with Adexflow brings a potential access for Semeon to a vast pool of untapped data and clients for which we can bring additional business and operational value," explains Raymond Cyr, Managing Director of Semeon. 

Depending on the business needs expressed by Adexflow customers, the Semeon solution will be used to optimize products and processes, carry out strategic monitoring, facilitate audit and increase the ability of operators, research labs and business units to more rapidly detect bottlenecks and identify opportunities.

The BDBridge solution will also be offered by Semeon to its customers.

Adexflow Profile

ADEXFLOW International is a software company specializing in information management that designs, distributes and integrates software applications. We have released BD-Bridge technology, an innovative solution for migrating heterogeneous data during industrial projects. Based in Ottawa in Canada, in Paris in France and Adelaïde in South of Australia the company operates internationally in Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Specialized in implementation of data transfer system architecture management, ADEXFLOW has achieved decisive results for the Energy, Defence and Maritime sectors.

