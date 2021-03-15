Maravai LifeSciences Offers End-to-End mRNA Production with the Launch of TriLink BioTechnologies' Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, has expanded its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities at TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”) with the launch of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) manufacturing services . TriLink’s new plasmid services empower customers with the ease of an end-to-end messenger RNA (mRNA) solution from a single partner – with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) capabilities from plasmid production through final release testing.

New integrated offering will help to meet expected increases in global demand by simplifying and accelerating production of GMP-grade mRNA product for downstream vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing

“The ability to work with an expert, end-to-end manufacturing partner such as TriLink comes at a critical time for the pharmaceutical industry, when global demand for mRNA is expected to exceed the availability of GMP-quality plasmid DNA,” said Carl Hull, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences. “By integrating pDNA production with our pioneering mRNA services, we believe TriLink will dramatically reduce production timelines and overcome tech transfer bottlenecks by reducing or eliminating plasmid sourcing wait-times that could otherwise last months.”

Plasmid is a critical raw material for a wide variety of therapeutic needs, such as novel gene editing and cell therapy applications, including CAR-T therapies, as well as for mRNA vaccine technologies, like those enabling several in-market and emerging Covid-19 vaccines.

By also enabling customers with its revolutionary CleanCap mRNA capping technology and more than two decades of specialist experience manufacturing modified nucleotides, TriLink seeks to further optimize mRNA production and help accelerate customers’ project timelines.

“Leveraging our deep mRNA knowledge and expertise, we seek to help our customers to manage the complexities, minimize the risks, and streamline the design process to and through clinical trials,” added Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies.

TriLink’s pDNA capabilities offer manufacturing for GMP-grade plasmid, and can be customized with our flexible GMPLink grade to meet customer specific clinical needs. Its 118,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility includes 7 custom designed GMP suites dedicated to plasmid development and production, which enables TriLink to support customer programs from milligram through multigram scales.