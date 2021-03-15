BioCardia to Present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, announces that CEO Dr. Peter Altman will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.



Investors can view Dr. Altman’s live fireside chat presentation at 3:30pm ET on March 19 and once registered for the conference here, can listen to a corporate presentation which will be available on the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Dr. Altman to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.