BioCardia to Present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, announces that CEO Dr. Peter Altman will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

Investors can view Dr. Altman’s live fireside chat presentation at 3:30pm ET on March 19 and once registered for the conference here, can listen to a corporate presentation which will be available on the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Dr. Altman to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 545-6654




