IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation

As part of the strategic partnership, IntelGenx will exclusively partner with atai to develop compounds for the prevention or treatment of mental health diseases or disorders, including compounds that have psychedelic, entactogenic and/or oneirophrenic properties.

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, and NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the “ Corporation ”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IntelGenx Corp. (“ IntelGenx ”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, has agreed to the terms of a strategic partnership with atai Life Sciences (“ atai ”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, including an equity investment by atai, pursuant to which atai will initially acquire an approximate 25% interest in the Corporation. The Corporation also announced that atai has granted to IntelGenx a secured loan in the amount of US$2,000,000.

“This transaction with atai is truly transformational for IntelGenx, catapulting us into a leadership position within the novel therapeutics field of psychedelics while, at the same time, providing the requisite financial resources to continue to advance our robust portfolio of other innovative pharmaceutical film product candidates towards commercialization,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “We look forward to building a strong partnership.”

“We continue to believe that the combination of our development candidates with IntelGenx’s film technology holds strong clinical promise in the treatment of mental health disorders. The film technology avoids first-pass metabolism and may allow for the delivery of compounds that are non-orally bioavailable. Further, eliminating first-pass metabolism may reduce the serum concentrations of metabolites, potentially improving safety and tolerability,” said Florian Brand, CEO of atai. “We are delighted to progress from collaborators to partners, making IntelGenx’s film technology an integral part of our platform.”

The partnership and investment are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and approval of the shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) and will be subject to certain customary closing conditions. Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the proposed transaction with atai at the Corporation’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 11, 2021.