Eledon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer Hires
Jeff Bornstein, M.D. to serve as Chief Medical Officer and Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer
IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted
medicines for persons undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced the appointments of Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer,
effective today, and Jeff Bornstein, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 5, 2021.
“Both Jeff and Paul are seasoned biopharmaceutical executives, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the Eledon team as we advance our Phase 2 trial of AT-1501 in ALS while planning to initiate up to three more Phase 2 trials in the coming months,” stated David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon Pharmaceuticals. “Jeff and Paul round out a top-tier leadership team that I believe positions us to achieve long term success for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike.”
Dr. Bornstein’s experience includes nearly 20 years of research and development roles in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Sciences, Gastroenterology at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Takeda, he led development programs at Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Elan Pharmaceuticals, as well as at several earlier stage biotech companies. Dr. Bornstein earned his Doctor of Medicine from McGill University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at McGill University and his fellowship in gastroenterology at Duke University Medical Center where he also served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Medicine. He has authored or co-authored more than 45 scientific and medical publications.
“I’m thrilled to join Eledon and to guide the development of AT-1501, a novel antibody targeting the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory signaling pathway. Modulating CD40 ligand biology may have therapeutic effects in transplantation and a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases and may help unlock a functional cure in Type 1 diabetes,” stated Dr. Bornstein. “I am eager to contribute to the advancement of AT-1501 in important disease indications where we may have profound positive effects on the lives of patients.”
