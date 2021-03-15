Eledon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer Hires

Jeff Bornstein, M.D. to serve as Chief Medical Officer and Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced the appointments of Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, and Jeff Bornstein, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 5, 2021.



“Both Jeff and Paul are seasoned biopharmaceutical executives, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the Eledon team as we advance our Phase 2 trial of AT-1501 in ALS while planning to initiate up to three more Phase 2 trials in the coming months,” stated David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon Pharmaceuticals. “Jeff and Paul round out a top-tier leadership team that I believe positions us to achieve long term success for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike.”