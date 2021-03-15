 

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer Hires

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Jeff Bornstein, M.D. to serve as Chief Medical Officer and Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for persons undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced the appointments of Paul Little as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, and Jeff Bornstein, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 5, 2021.

“Both Jeff and Paul are seasoned biopharmaceutical executives, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the Eledon team as we advance our Phase 2 trial of AT-1501 in ALS while planning to initiate up to three more Phase 2 trials in the coming months,” stated David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon Pharmaceuticals. “Jeff and Paul round out a top-tier leadership team that I believe positions us to achieve long term success for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike.”

Dr. Bornstein’s experience includes nearly 20 years of research and development roles in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Sciences, Gastroenterology at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Takeda, he led development programs at Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Elan Pharmaceuticals, as well as at several earlier stage biotech companies. Dr. Bornstein earned his Doctor of Medicine from McGill University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at McGill University and his fellowship in gastroenterology at Duke University Medical Center where he also served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Medicine. He has authored or co-authored more than 45 scientific and medical publications.

“I’m thrilled to join Eledon and to guide the development of AT-1501, a novel antibody targeting the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory signaling pathway. Modulating CD40 ligand biology may have therapeutic effects in transplantation and a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases and may help unlock a functional cure in Type 1 diabetes,” stated Dr. Bornstein. “I am eager to contribute to the advancement of AT-1501 in important disease indications where we may have profound positive effects on the lives of patients.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Medical Officer and Chief Financial Officer Hires Jeff Bornstein, M.D. to serve as Chief Medical Officer and Paul Little as Chief Financial OfficerIRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
17.02.21
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
2
Eledon Pharma. (ehemals Novus inc.) !!! 108mio $ Cash / 20 mio $ MC