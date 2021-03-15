 

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Vintage Wine Estates and Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (“Bespoke” or “BCAC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently-announced proposed business combination with Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform.

On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Vintage Wine Estates. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol “VWE” and on the TSX under the symbol “VWE.U”. The warrants will remain listed on the TSX under “VWE.WT.U”.

BCAC is also reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2020 and for the period from inception on July 8, 2019 to December 31, 2019. BCAC’s audited annual financial statements have been filed on Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval (“EDGAR”) system, and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under BCAC’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a $360 million special purpose acquisition corporation listed on the Nasdaq and TSX. Bespoke is led by Chairman Paul Walsh (former CEO of Diageo) and an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played integral roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit https://www.bespokespac.com/

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

