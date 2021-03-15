Plateau Energy Metals Discloses Notices

The Notice relates to the Company’s public disclosure in 2019 regarding the status of the Company’s title to 32 mineral concessions in Peru and whether the Company sufficiently met its continuous disclosure obligations, associated filings, and related activities. The 32 mineral concessions at issue were the subject of the Company’s March 2, 2021 news release.

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PLU | OTCQB:PLUUF) states that Plateau and certain of its officers have each received a letter (the “Notice”) from staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC” or the “Commission”) that it is contemplating commencing proceedings before the Commission to consider whether they engaged in conduct that warrants the Commission making an Order against them.

The Notice invites Plateau and the officers to respond to the Notice before OSC staff makes a decision whether to take any action. Plateau is of the view that the Company and its officers complied with all of their disclosure obligations, and intends to respond to and cooperate with OSC staff.

The acquisition transaction previously announced February 9, 2021, continues in accordance with the timeline outlined in the press release dated March 10, 2021.

