Press Release

March 15, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 195,157 shares in the period March 8 to March 12, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 39,03 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 7.6 million.