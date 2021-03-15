 

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Independent Study Published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology

Vitiligo Repigmentation Achieved in Five Treatments with XTRAC Excimer Laser

HORSHAM, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SSKN) STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the publication of an independent study on the treatment of vitiligo using the Company’s XTRAC excimer laser. The study was conducted by a team of dermatologists in Japan and was approved by the Ethics Committee of Kansai Medical University Kori Hospital. The results of the study were published in the November 2020 issue of the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

The study results demonstrated that patients with refractory vitiligo achieved satisfactory repigmentation in five treatments, including those who were previously unresponsive to conventional treatments such as topical steroids, excimer light and narrowband UVB light. These patients were treated under a minimal blistering dose protocol using the XTRAC excimer laser, which provided better therapeutic effects with fewer treatments as compared to other UVB phototherapies. The study attributed better patient outcomes to XTRAC’s higher irradiation rate as compared to other available UVB phototherapies. In addition, the XTRAC treatments were well tolerated, and the use of a minimal blistering dose was shown to potentially reduce the number of treatment sessions required, thereby lessening the burden on patients and medical staff.

“We are delighted to see independent studies performed that continue to validate and highlight the efficacy of our XTRAC excimer laser in treating dermatologic diseases,” said Bob Moccia, President and Chief Executive Officer. “There is a large unmet need in Japan for the treatment of vitiligo, a devastating condition with limited treatment options. As we continue our focus on delivering our therapy solution to patients in Japan, we are encouraged by the positive results of this study to support our efforts; the data clearly demonstrate improved clinical outcomes with XTRAC treatments over the alternatives to treat vitiligo.”

