 

Histogen Announces Removal of Clinical Hold by FDA for HST-003 IND to Initiate a Phase 1/2 Trial for Knee Cartilage Regeneration

Trial Initiation Anticipated in Second Quarter 2021

$2M Grant Awarded by the Department of Defense in September 2020 to Support Clinical Development

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has confirmed that the Company satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold questions and can proceed with initiation of the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure. It is anticipated that clinical sites participating in the trial will include: OasisMD in San Diego, CA, The Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO and Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

“We are pleased to have been able to provide the FDA with a comprehensive response resulting in the removal of the clinical hold so we can initiate development of this important potential treatment,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and CEO. “We anticipate initiating the Phase 1/2 trial in the second quarter of 2021 utilizing funding provided by the $2M grant from the Department of Defense.”

About HST-003
Histogen’s human extracellular matrix, or hECM, is intended for regenerating hyaline cartilage for the treatment of articular cartilage defects with a novel malleable scaffold that stimulates the body’s own stem cells. In multiple preclinical models, HST-003 has been shown to regenerate mature cartilage and well vascularized bone, indicating great therapeutic potential in the sports medicine, spinal disc repair, orthopedic, and dental areas. Studies conducted by outside experts have demonstrated that HST-003 is anti-inflammatory, angiogenic, and can stimulate the growth of stem cells in damaged areas to induce tissue regeneration. The most extensive in vivo work in animals has focused on the regeneration of new hyaline cartilage and bone in full thickness knee injuries.

About Histogen
Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

