 

BOTS INC NOW OFFERS BITCOIN MINING RIG REPAIRS AND REMOTE DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES TO SERVICE MOSTLY UNTAPPED MARKET IN THE USA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the availability of Bitcoin and Ethereum miner rig repairs nationwide conducted through our newly authorized repair facility.

Bitcoinmagazine.com recently reported: “Mining equipment shortages, not just in North America but around the world, including in China, is currently a big issue in the industry. As the price of bitcoin continues to reach all-time highs, there is pressure on ASIC foundries and equipment manufacturers to try and meet the demand from both newly interested customers and older mining companies that need to upgrade to remain competitive. Estimated wait times for new mining equipment are at least six months, with leading manufacturers like Bitmain sold out until September 2021. There has also been a significant price increase in the secondary market for used ASICs.”

The following companies as the key players in the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market: Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASICminer Co., Baikal Miner, Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Canaan Inc., Cynosure Technologies Co. Ltd., Halong Mining, INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., and Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

BOTS’ affiliated repair center offers Bitmain manufactured repairs only but will gradually add other manufactures repairs capabilities as replacement parts become available.

According to research conducted by Fidelity Digital Assets and Greenwich Associates, nearly 80 percent of institutional investors find something appealing about digital assets, and more than six in ten institutions believe that digital assets have a place in their investment portfolios.

BOTS’ Internal research indicates that demand for refurbished cryptocurrency mining electronic equipment in emerging nations is also a major driver augmenting the market.

There are millions of Bitcoin and Ethereum mining rigs deployed in the USA.  Bitmain customers report high failure rates occurring on leading Bitcoin mining hardware which are experiencing a 20 to 30% failure rate.  US based bitcoin miner repair capacity is significantly lagging.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC NOW OFFERS BITCOIN MINING RIG REPAIRS AND REMOTE DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES TO SERVICE MOSTLY UNTAPPED MARKET IN THE USA SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
BOTS INC Advances Robotic Automation Technological innovations Via Adding Dynamic Chief Technology Officer
26.02.21
BOTS INC Launches US Government Contracting Department- Enters B2G Category
23.02.21
BOTS INC MOVES FORWARD TOWARDS NEW BITCOIN MINING FACILITY IN WEST VIRGINIA
19.02.21
Bots Inc issues purchase order to acquire one thousand next generation bitcoin miners for four million dollars expanding further into lucrative bitcoin mining business
17.02.21
Bots, Inc.’s Incubation Client Tipestry – the Original Social Media Platform with Built-in Dogecoin Tipping – has Partnered with the Dogecoin Cash Public Benefit Corporation to Develop and Distribute the new DeFi Token Dogecoin Cash
16.02.21
Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Joins BOTS Inc.’s Global Supply Chain Platform –a Landmark Blockchain Initiative for the Marijuana Industry