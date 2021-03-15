BOTS INC NOW OFFERS BITCOIN MINING RIG REPAIRS AND REMOTE DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES TO SERVICE MOSTLY UNTAPPED MARKET IN THE USA

Bitcoinmagazine.com recently reported: “Mining equipment shortages, not just in North America but around the world, including in China, is currently a big issue in the industry. As the price of bitcoin continues to reach all-time highs, there is pressure on ASIC foundries and equipment manufacturers to try and meet the demand from both newly interested customers and older mining companies that need to upgrade to remain competitive. Estimated wait times for new mining equipment are at least six months, with leading manufacturers like Bitmain sold out until September 2021. There has also been a significant price increase in the secondary market for used ASICs.”

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the availability of Bitcoin and Ethereum miner rig repairs nationwide conducted through our newly authorized repair facility.

The following companies as the key players in the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market: Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASICminer Co., Baikal Miner, Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Canaan Inc., Cynosure Technologies Co. Ltd., Halong Mining, INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., and Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

BOTS’ affiliated repair center offers Bitmain manufactured repairs only but will gradually add other manufactures repairs capabilities as replacement parts become available.

According to research conducted by Fidelity Digital Assets and Greenwich Associates, nearly 80 percent of institutional investors find something appealing about digital assets, and more than six in ten institutions believe that digital assets have a place in their investment portfolios.

BOTS’ Internal research indicates that demand for refurbished cryptocurrency mining electronic equipment in emerging nations is also a major driver augmenting the market.

There are millions of Bitcoin and Ethereum mining rigs deployed in the USA. Bitmain customers report high failure rates occurring on leading Bitcoin mining hardware which are experiencing a 20 to 30% failure rate. US based bitcoin miner repair capacity is significantly lagging.