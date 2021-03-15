Bright Minds Biosciences (“BMB”) Proprietary 5-HT2C Agonist Shows an Over 50% Decrease in Opioid Self-Administration in a Predictive Rodent Model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE:DRUG), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that studies conducted with its BMB proprietary 5-HT 2C agonists show robust efficacy in rodent models of opioid self-administration as a treatment for opioid use disorder (“OUD”). The Company tested its lead compound in rodent models at the Center for Addiction Research, University of Texas Medical Branch.

The increase in drug overdose mortality that began in 2019 accelerated markedly during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, leading to the largest number of drug overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded. With this crisis worsening, the Company’s early positive results are highly encouraging, showing reduced opioid and drug-seeking without any side effects. According to the World Health Organization, fewer than 10% of eligible patients receive treatment for OUD that also decreases the risk of overdose.

“We are pleased to advance this important investigational work with the potential to expand therapeutic options for OUD that improve treatment response and adherence – all with the goal to ultimately save lives,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO of Bright Minds Biosciences.

“The Bright Minds approach builds on an innovative new medication candidate as a promising means to reduce craving and promote abstinence in patients with opioid use disorder,” stated Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, Center for Addiction Research, University of Texas Medical Branch.

Study Design and Preclinical Findings

The study was directed by leading researcher, Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, Director, Center for Addiction Research, University of Texas Medical Branch. The opioid use study used a validated model using male rats trained to stably self-administer fentanyl. This opioid self-administration model is considered the “gold standard” to investigate the neurobiology of drug addiction in rodents. The ability of a drug to suppress fentanyl intake predicts its potential to reduce continued opioid use in humans, a key OUD treatment goal.