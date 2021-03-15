 

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announcement New York State Medicaid Now Considers OVA1 Medically Necessary as of April 1, 2021

Second Largest Medicaid population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Aspira Labs, is now credentialed with New York State’s Medicaid program for an estimated additional 6.5 million Medicaid lives. NY State Medicaid will begin to cover Aspira’s OVA1 test effective April 1, 2021.

New York has the second largest state Medicaid population in the U.S. and Aspira Labs is now credentialed in the top 9 states by Medicaid population size, including California, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and now New York. The addition of New York brings Aspira Labs’ total credentialed Medicaid population to almost 60 M Medicaid lives, which is over 78% of the U.S. Medicaid population. Aspira Labs is the only U.S. provider for Aspira’s proprietary OVA1 test, an FDA-cleared, ACOG recommended, and CMS supported ovarian cancer risk assessment for women with a pelvic mass.

The addition of 6.5M NY State Medicaid lives will also increase the total coverage for OVA1 testing to 179M nationwide. Positive coverage for OVA1, combined with credentialing for Aspira Labs, opens up opportunities for follow-on commercial Medicaid contracts in NY State, especially when combined with peer-reviewed published evidence documenting OVA1’s early detection and negative predictive value performance over CA125, and its marked performance in Black women as compared to CA125.

“Adding New York Medicaid coverage provides a large population of patients access to OVA1 and continues our mission to remove barriers for ALL women,” said Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. “Adding additional Medicaid states is a key cornerstone to our resolution of the health disparities in Ovarian Cancer risk detection. We are pleased to announce Aspira’s enrollment as a participating provider with State of New York Medicaid.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVASightTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com




