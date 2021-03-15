Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Due to the current coronavirus situation, no refreshments will be served at the meeting. We encourage our shareholders not to attend in person and instead exercise their rights as shareholders by postal ballot or by proxy. The Annual General Meeting will be live-streamed via the internet (the Company’s website).

Notice is hereby given that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 11:30 am CEST at Hermans (Tivoli Friheden), Skovbrynet 5, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark (the meeting will be held in Danish).

For updates and instructions prior to the general meeting, please visit www.schouw.dk/gf.

Agenda:

1. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past financial year

2. Presentation of the audited annual report for approval and resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability

3. Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of profit according to the approved annual report

4. Indicative vote on the remuneration report

5. Proposals from the Board of Directors

(i) Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021

The Board of Directors proposes to maintain the annual basic fee at DKK 325,000 for 2021.

(ii) Amendment of Article 2(3) of the Articles of Association – Address of registrar

The Board of Directors proposes, as a pure formality, an amendment due to the Company’s registrar having changed address.

(iii) New Article 5 of the Articles of Association – Proposal to use electronic communication – and amendment of Article 4(1), first paragraph

The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders in general meeting pass a resolution to allow for electronic communication between the shareholders and the Company pursuant to section 92 of the Danish Companies Act. This will allow the Company to send all notices to its shareholders pursuant to the Danish Companies Act or the Articles of Association by electronic mail, and documents may also be made available or sent electronically. If the proposed resolution is passed, a new Article 5 will be inserted in the Articles of Association, which will read as follows: