 

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Notice is hereby given that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 11:30 am CEST at Hermans (Tivoli Friheden), Skovbrynet 5, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark (the meeting will be held in Danish).

Due to the current coronavirus situation, no refreshments will be served at the meeting. We encourage our shareholders not to attend in person and instead exercise their rights as shareholders by postal ballot or by proxy. The Annual General Meeting will be live-streamed via the internet (the Company’s website).

For updates and instructions prior to the general meeting, please visit www.schouw.dk/gf.

Agenda:

1. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the past financial year

2. Presentation of the audited annual report for approval and resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability

3. Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of profit according to the approved annual report

4. Indicative vote on the remuneration report

5. Proposals from the Board of Directors

(i) Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021

The Board of Directors proposes to maintain the annual basic fee at DKK 325,000 for 2021.

(ii) Amendment of Article 2(3) of the Articles of Association – Address of registrar

The Board of Directors proposes, as a pure formality, an amendment due to the Company’s registrar having changed address.

(iii) New Article 5 of the Articles of Association – Proposal to use electronic communication – and amendment of Article 4(1), first paragraph

The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders in general meeting pass a resolution to allow for electronic communication between the shareholders and the Company pursuant to section 92 of the Danish Companies Act. This will allow the Company to send all notices to its shareholders pursuant to the Danish Companies Act or the Articles of Association by electronic mail, and documents may also be made available or sent electronically. If the proposed resolution is passed, a new Article 5 will be inserted in the Articles of Association, which will read as follows:

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Notice is hereby given that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 11:30 am CEST at Hermans (Tivoli Friheden), Skovbrynet 5, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark (the meeting will be held in Danish). Due to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Continuation of incentive programme
05.03.21
Annual Report 2020: The conglomerate shows its strength

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
10
Schouw & Co