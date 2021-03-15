Oncocyte To Present New Data at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting Demonstrating Potential for Pan-Cancer Utility of DetermaIO

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, will be presenting new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. The presentations will feature data from studies regarding Oncocyte’s novel predictor of immune therapy response, demonstrating the potential for the applicability of its gene expression test across multiple cancers.

Oncocyte will present two studies, one in a poster session and a second selected for a podium presentation. The poster will detail translation of the DetermaIO algorithm to metastatic bladder cancer. The podium presentation will demonstrate DetermaIO’s strong performance in identifying responders to immune-checkpoint inhibitors as measured by overall survival rates in DetermaIO positive patients who received immune-checkpoint inhibitors. These results complement Oncocyte’s previously presented data in lung and breast cancer, expanding cancer types for which the test may be applicable, and suggesting a potential pan-cancer role for Oncocyte’s DetermaIO gene expression test.

“We are encouraged by the results of these new studies which were conducted on bladder cancer as they provide support for the use of DetermaIO to identify patients across multiple cancer types that will best respond to immunotherapies,” said Robert S. Seitz, Head of IO Technology at Oncocyte, and one of the developers of DetermaIO. "Additionally, the immune checkpoint inhibitor used in the bladder cancer clinical study, atezolizumab (Tecentriq ), marks the fourth different immune checkpoint inhibitor with which DetermaIO has shown promising results, the others being pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), and durvulumab (Imfinzi ), encouraging our belief that DetermaIO shows promise not only as a pan-cancer marker but is also associated with response to multiple therapeutics directed at different checkpoint targets.”