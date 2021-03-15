 

ORYZON Announces Successful Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for the Clinical Development of Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Oryzon will consequently proceed to file an IND application
  • PORTICO will be developed in several US and European sites

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces a constructive and successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA for the clinical development of vafidemstat, a selective inhibitor of the epigenetic target LSD1, in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Based on the FDA’s feedback from the meeting, Oryzon will proceed to file an IND application in the next weeks with the aim to initiate the PORTICO Phase IIb clinical study in the US in 1H2021.

PORTICO (EudraCT No.: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients. The two primary independent objectives of the trial will be a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of BPD. The study aims to include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and has an adaptive design with a pre-defined interim analysis to adjust the sample size in case of excessive variability around the endpoints or an unexpectedly high placebo rate. The study is already approved in Europe by the Spanish Medicinal Agency (AEMPS).

PORTICO builds on clinical data from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and BPD after 2 months of treatment, and from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE-AD trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with severe and moderate Alzheimer's disease after 6 months of treatment. Vafidemstat has proven safe and well-tolerated across multiple clinical trials in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. PORTICO’s scientific rationale is based on vafidemstat’ s ability to inhibit LSD1 and modulate aggression and sociability, as tested in several preclinical models (see Maes et al., PLOS ONE 2020, https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233 ...).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON Announces Successful Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for the Clinical Development of Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder Oryzon will consequently proceed to file an IND applicationPORTICO will be developed in several US and European sites MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference
23.02.21
ORYZON Reports Results and Corporate Update for 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020