ORYZON Announces Successful Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for the Clinical Development of Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

Based on the FDA’s feedback from the meeting, Oryzon will proceed to file an IND application in the next weeks with the aim to initiate the PORTICO Phase IIb clinical study in the US in 1H2021.

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces a constructive and successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA for the clinical development of vafidemstat, a selective inhibitor of the epigenetic target LSD1, in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

PORTICO (EudraCT No.: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients. The two primary independent objectives of the trial will be a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of BPD. The study aims to include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and has an adaptive design with a pre-defined interim analysis to adjust the sample size in case of excessive variability around the endpoints or an unexpectedly high placebo rate. The study is already approved in Europe by the Spanish Medicinal Agency (AEMPS).

PORTICO builds on clinical data from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and BPD after 2 months of treatment, and from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE-AD trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with severe and moderate Alzheimer's disease after 6 months of treatment. Vafidemstat has proven safe and well-tolerated across multiple clinical trials in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. PORTICO’s scientific rationale is based on vafidemstat’ s ability to inhibit LSD1 and modulate aggression and sociability, as tested in several preclinical models (see Maes et al., PLOS ONE 2020, https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233 ...).