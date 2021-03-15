 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Completes Alipay, Union Pay and Phase 3 Country Integration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded the technical integration of Alipay, Union Pay, and Phase 3 countries into RevoluPAY and RevoluSEND.

RevoluPAY Adds Alipay and Union Pay

Further to the news release dated 16th February 2021, the Company has completed the integration of Alipay on schedule. Although not cited in the previous news release for commercial reasons, the Company has also integrated Union Pay within this active update.

About Union Pay

The integration of Union Pay represents a significant milestone for the Company. UnionPay is the largest card payment organization (debit and credit cards combined) in the world, offering mobile and online payments based on the total value of payment transactions, ahead of Visa and Mastercard. Founded on 26 March 2002, UnionPay is a Chinese financial services corporation headquartered in Shanghai, China. It provides bank card services and a major card scheme in mainland China and overseas. It is also the only interbank network in China that links all the automatic teller machines (ATMs) throughout the country. Also, an electronic funds transfer at the point of sale (EFTPOS) network. Over 80% of merchants in the United States accept UnionPay credit cards, and almost all ATMs accept UnionPay cards. In Canada, UnionPay cards are accepted nationwide. Over 90% of the local ATMs accept UnionPay cards for withdrawing Canadian dollars. Europe and most of Asia broadly accept Union Pay. RevoluPAY is now connected to the Union Pay network, including 868 Chinese banks.

Union Pay Card Issuers Outside of China

RevoluPAY is also now connected to cardholders at international Union Pay issuing banks: AGD Bank Myanmar, Askari Bank Pakistan, Australia Post, Baiduri Bank Brunei, Bangkok Bank Thailand, Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao (BCEL) Laos, Bank Sinarmas Indonesia, BDO Unibank Philippines, DBS Bank Singapore, Halyk Bank Kazakhstan, Vietcombank Vietnam, Kasikornbank Thailand, Kazkommertsbank Kazakhstan, Krung Thai Bank Thailand, Lotte Card Bank Republic of Korea, Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Bank Japan, Muganbank Azerbaijan, SCT Network Bank Nepal, Himalayan Bank Nepal, Nepal Investment Bank Nepal, NIC ASIA Bank Nepal, AmBank Malaysia, Public Bank Malaysia, Philippine National Bank Philippines, Sacombank Vietnam, Mitsui Sumitomo Bank Japan, Shinhan Bank Republic of Korea, United Overseas Bank Singapore, National Bank of Pakistan, 1LINK Bank Pakistan, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of East Asia, Citibank, DBS Bank, Hana Bank, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, OCBC Bank, OCBC Wing Hang Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

