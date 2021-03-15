 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021:
  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 32,425   404,563,969
8 March 2021 250 12,167.7200 3,041,930
9 March 2021 240 12,666.0833 3,039,860
10 March 2021 240 12,852.6667 3,084,640
11 March 2021 230 13,163.0435 3,027,500
12 March 2021 230 13,112.9565 3,015,980
Total 8-12 March 2021 1,190   15,209,910
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
12 March 2021 		1,261 12,781.4370 16,117,392
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,876   435,891,271
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 129,660   1,744,620,554
8 March 2021 1,200 13,007.6000 15,609,120
9 March 2021 1,200 13,566.3792 16,279,655
10 March 2021 1,200 13,748.9958 16,498,795
11 March 2021 1,250 14,127.2880 17,659,110
12 March 2021 1,150 14,035.9348 16,141,325
Total 8-12 March 2021 6,000   82,188,005
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
12 March 2021 		3,841 13,698.0008 52,614,021
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 139,501   1,879,422,580
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,746 A shares and 603,550 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.73% of the share capital.

   
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

 

 
Copenhagen, 15 March 2021      
Contact persons:      
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments




