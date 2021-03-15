Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 32,425 404,563,969

8 March 2021 250 12,167.7200 3,041,930

9 March 2021 240 12,666.0833 3,039,860

10 March 2021 240 12,852.6667 3,084,640

11 March 2021 230 13,163.0435 3,027,500

12 March 2021 230 13,112.9565 3,015,980

Total 8-12 March 2021 1,190 15,209,910

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

12 March 2021 1,261 12,781.4370 16,117,392

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,876 435,891,271

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 129,660 1,744,620,554

8 March 2021 1,200 13,007.6000 15,609,120

9 March 2021 1,200 13,566.3792 16,279,655

10 March 2021 1,200 13,748.9958 16,498,795

11 March 2021 1,250 14,127.2880 17,659,110

12 March 2021 1,150 14,035.9348 16,141,325

Total 8-12 March 2021 6,000 82,188,005

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

12 March 2021 3,841 13,698.0008 52,614,021

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 139,501 1,879,422,580

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,746 A shares and 603,550 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.73% of the share capital.





Details of each transaction are included as appendix.









Copenhagen, 15 March 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106