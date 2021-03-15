Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|32,425
|404,563,969
|8 March 2021
|250
|12,167.7200
|3,041,930
|9 March 2021
|240
|12,666.0833
|3,039,860
|10 March 2021
|240
|12,852.6667
|3,084,640
|11 March 2021
|230
|13,163.0435
|3,027,500
|12 March 2021
|230
|13,112.9565
|3,015,980
|Total 8-12 March 2021
|1,190
|15,209,910
|
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
12 March 2021
|1,261
|12,781.4370
|16,117,392
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|34,876
|435,891,271
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|129,660
|1,744,620,554
|8 March 2021
|1,200
|13,007.6000
|15,609,120
|9 March 2021
|1,200
|13,566.3792
|16,279,655
|10 March 2021
|1,200
|13,748.9958
|16,498,795
|11 March 2021
|1,250
|14,127.2880
|17,659,110
|12 March 2021
|1,150
|14,035.9348
|16,141,325
|Total 8-12 March 2021
|6,000
|82,188,005
|
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
12 March 2021
|3,841
|13,698.0008
|52,614,021
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|139,501
|1,879,422,580
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,746 A shares and 603,550 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.73% of the share capital.
|
|
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 15 March 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
