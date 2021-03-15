 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces New Kaufman County Contract for Ad Specialty Products

FORT WORTH, TX, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has begun a new contract with Kaufman County, Texas, a major county near Dallas, for specialty promotional products.

“ADMQ currently has more than 20 contracts within Texas, beginning with Tarrant County, population more than 2.1 million, also near Dallas and Fort Worth. We are grateful that Kaufman County, with a population of more than 150,000, has entrusted us to provide important products to them,” said Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO.

“It is a testament to the quality goods and services provided by ADM Endeavors to many different government entities that we keep gaining these types of accounts.  We are actively pursuing additional government contracts.  These contracts are excellent both for ADMQ and for our shareholders,” said Mr. Johnson,

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: 
ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com 
Paul Knopick
pknopick@eandecommunications.com 
940.262.3584

